The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) emphasized the threat of falling trade growth from the U.S.-China trade war at the global economic outlook forum this week, urging participating governments to "reignite multilateral trade discussions."

Threat level: OECD Secretary-General José Ángel Gurría said "the world economy is in a dangerous place" at the forum, Reuters reports. “Clearly the biggest threat is through the escalation of trade restriction measures, and this is happening as we speak."