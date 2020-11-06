Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

U.S. economy added 638,000 jobs in October

Workers at a Honeywell factory in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo: Brendan Smalowski/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. added 638,000 jobs in October, while the unemployment rate fell to 6.9% from 7.9%, the Labor Department said on Friday.

Why it matters: The pace of job gains is slowing on the back of rising coronavirus cases and expired stimulus measures.

The big picture: The report — the latest read on the pandemic-hit labor market under President Trump — comes as results of the presidential election remain unclear, though Joe Biden could be closing in on a victory.

  • A weakening labor market is "an urgent problem facing whoever will be in the White House," Dean Baker, an economist at the Center for Economic and Policy Research, told Reuters.

Go deeper

Felix Salmon, author of Capital
20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Government gridlock would be the worst-case economic scenario

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Economically, the outcome of the election could not be worse than where we seem to be headed: A Biden presidency with a Republican Senate.

Why it matters: "Gridlock" — where the president's party doesn't control both houses of Congress — is being cheered by financial markets wary of political overreach. Stocks are not the economy, however. In the depths of a global pandemic, fiscal boldness is exactly what's needed for the economy as a whole. The problem is that political obstructionism is all but certain.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Nov 5, 2020 - Economy & Business

The no-wave rally begins

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

U.S. stocks which analysts and strategists insisted had been rising based on the anticipation of a blue wave Democratic victory in the House, Senate and White House — had their best day in nearly seven months as that possibility looked to be wiped off the table.

  • While some races have not yet been called, Democrat Joe Biden looks poised to win in his election against President Trump, but so do many incumbent Republicans senators.

What they're saying: Some attributed the stock market's surge — the Nasdaq rose 3.9% and the S&P 500 gained 2.2% — to the market's happiness with a potential divided government and discounted prospects of tax increases. However, there were other explanations...

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
Nov 4, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Biden lawyer prematurely declares victory

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Bob Bauer, a former White House counsel and current Biden campaign adviser, prematurely declared victory for Joe Biden during a press briefing on Wednesday, saying "we’re winning the election, we’ve won the election and we’re going to defend that election."

Why it matters: Neither Biden nor President Trump has yet secured the necessary 270 electoral college votes needed to claim victory.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow