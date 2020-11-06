U.S. economy added 638,000 jobs in October

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.
Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul
Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg
Workers at a Honeywell factory in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo: Brendan Smalowski/AFP via Getty Images
The U.S. added 638,000 jobs in October, while the unemployment rate fell to 6.9% from 7.9%, the Labor Department said on Friday.
Why it matters: The pace of job gains is slowing on the back of rising coronavirus cases and expired stimulus measures.
The big picture: The report — the latest read on the pandemic-hit labor market under President Trump — comes as results of the presidential election remain unclear, though Joe Biden could be closing in on a victory.
- A weakening labor market is "an urgent problem facing whoever will be in the White House," Dean Baker, an economist at the Center for Economic and Policy Research, told Reuters.