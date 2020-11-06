U.S. economy added 638,000 jobs in October

The U.S. added 638,000 jobs in October, while the unemployment rate fell to 6.9% from 7.9%, the Labor Department said on Friday.

Why it matters: The pace of job gains is slowing on the back of rising coronavirus cases and expired stimulus measures.

The big picture: The report — the latest read on the pandemic-hit labor market under President Trump — comes as results of the presidential election remain unclear, though Joe Biden could be closing in on a victory.