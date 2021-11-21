Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) told the New York Times in an interview out Sunday that "it was very clear" to her and her allies that their help "was not wanted or asked for" in Virginia's gubernatorial elections earlier this month.

Driving the news: "Not a single person asked me to send an email, not even to my own list," the New York lawmaker said. "And then they turn around and say, 'It’s their fault.' When I think it was communicated quite expressly that we were unwelcome to pitch in."

Ocasio-Cortez suggested that some in the party consider progressives "a uniform liability — and not something that can be selectively deployed, or consulted, or anything — I think it’s just sad. I think it was a mistake."

Wha she's saying:

"Before the Virginia elections, it was very clear that our help and our participation was not wanted or asked for, which is fine. I’m not here to tell people how to run their races. But at the same time, to consider the members here that have some of the tightest relationships to our political base as just a uniform liability — and not something that can be selectively deployed, or consulted, or anything — I think it’s just sad. I think it was a mistake."

— Ocasio-Cortez to the New York Times

Why it matters: Democrats have debated the factors that led to the Republican Party's sweep in Virginia, where GOP candidates won all three statewide positions up for grabs in 2021.

Some have blamed the losses on the perception that progressives are pulling the party too far left, Axios' Margaret Talev writes.

Worth noting: Ocasio-Cortez called for Senate Democrats to support the version President Biden's social spending bill that passed the House, and includes a host of measures that progressives support.