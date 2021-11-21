Sign up for our daily briefing

AOC: Progressives' help wasn't wanted in Virginia election

Photo: Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) told the New York Times in an interview out Sunday that "it was very clear" to her and her allies that their help "was not wanted or asked for" in Virginia's gubernatorial elections earlier this month.

Driving the news: "Not a single person asked me to send an email, not even to my own list," the New York lawmaker said. "And then they turn around and say, 'It’s their fault.' When I think it was communicated quite expressly that we were unwelcome to pitch in."

  • Ocasio-Cortez suggested that some in the party consider progressives "a uniform liability — and not something that can be selectively deployed, or consulted, or anything — I think it’s just sad. I think it was a mistake."

Wha she's saying:

"Before the Virginia elections, it was very clear that our help and our participation was not wanted or asked for, which is fine. I’m not here to tell people how to run their races. But at the same time, to consider the members here that have some of the tightest relationships to our political base as just a uniform liability — and not something that can be selectively deployed, or consulted, or anything — I think it’s just sad. I think it was a mistake."
— Ocasio-Cortez to the New York Times

Why it matters: Democrats have debated the factors that led to the Republican Party's sweep in Virginia, where GOP candidates won all three statewide positions up for grabs in 2021.

  • Some have blamed the losses on the perception that progressives are pulling the party too far left, Axios' Margaret Talev writes.

Worth noting: Ocasio-Cortez called for Senate Democrats to support the version President Biden's social spending bill that passed the House, and includes a host of measures that progressives support.

  • Passing the bill would give representatives "a shot to go back to our communities and say we delivered," Ocasio-Cortez said. She added: "[W]hat really dampens turnout is when Democrats make promises that they don’t keep."

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
10 mins ago - Economy & Business

The supply chain might not get better any time soon

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

America's supply chain crisis, which has driven prices higher and made all sorts of goods harder to find, may last long after the holiday season.

The big picture: If goods aren't off a boat by now, it's highly unlikely that they'll make it onto store shelves before Christmas. And there are dozens and dozens of ships anchored offshore at the country's biggest ports.

Caitlin OwensDave Lawler
10 mins ago - Health

The next big bottleneck in the global vaccination effort

Illustration: Rae Cook/Axios

The world still needs more coronavirus vaccines, but an additional bottleneck has emerged in many low-income countries: They need help getting shots in arms.

Why it matters: Increasing vaccination rates across the world is both a humanitarian necessity and the best way to prevent dangerous new variants from emerging, but it increasingly requires complex problem-solving.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Multiple fatalities after SUV plows into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

Debris litters the street at a crime scene on November 21, 2021 in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Photo: Jim Vondruska/Getty Images

A person of interest is in custody after an SUV plowed through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, Sunday, killing five people and wounding more than 40 others, police said.

The latest: The Waukesha Police Department said in a statement early Monday that casualty numbers may change, noting that "many people have self-transported to area hospitals" following the incident in the city that's just west of Milwaukee.

