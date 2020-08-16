14 mins ago - Politics & Policy

O'Brien on deterring Russian meddling: "There’s almost nothing left to sanction"

White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien on Sunday defended President Trump's track record on deterring Russian interference in the U.S. election, telling NBC's "Meet the Press": "We've put so many sanctions on Russia there's almost nothing left to sanction."

Why it matters: A top counterintelligence official revealed in a statement Aug. 7 that the Russian government is "using a range of measures" to "denigrate" Joe Biden ahead of the election, while China and Iran would prefer that Trump is defeated.

Key exchange:

O'BRIEN: "We want all of them to stay out of the election and what we've done to make sure that happens is we've spent millions and millions of dollars hardening election infrastructure, working with 50 secretaries of state on cybersecurity, and we've also sent very strong messages to all these countries. With respect to Russia, we put so many sanctions on Russia there's almost nothing left to sanction."
CHUCK TODD: "So it's not working. "
O'BRIEN: "Look, these are foreign powers that are adverse to the United States. We are in a period of great power competition and look, Russia and China are on the other side. But what we've done is we've pushed back, unlike the last administration."

What to watch: O'Brien denied that President Trump has asked Russian President Vladimir Putin for a meeting in the U.S., but said that "at some time we'd love to have Putin come here hopefully to sign a terrific arms control deal that protects Americans and protects Russians."

Jacob Knutson
Aug 15, 2020 - World

Pompeo denounces U.N. Security Council for rejecting Iran arms embargo extension

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Austria on Aug. 14. Photo: Lisi Niesner/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo condemned the United Nations Security Council's Friday decision rejecting a U.S. resolution to indefinitely extend an arms embargo on Iran, saying the council "failed ... to hold Iran accountable."

Why it matters: The council voted to allow a 13-year embargo designed to prevent Iran from buying and selling weapons, including aircraft and tanks, to expire this October, despite protests from the U.S., Israel and multiple Arab states, the New York Times reports.

18 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says postmaster general wants to make USPS "great again”

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

President Trump continued his ongoing attacks on mail-in voting during a press conference Saturday, claiming without strong evidence that voting by mail will make the U.S. a “laughingstock."

What he's saying: When asked if Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's has Trump's backing, the president responded: "Yeah, he wants to make the post office great again."

Jacob Knutson
22 hours ago - Politics & Policy

What they're saying: State and local officials react to USPS changes

A USPS mail worker wearing a mask driving a mail vehicle in New Jersey on Aug. 13. Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

State and local officials have come down on the Trump administration for changes to the U.S. Postal Service implemented by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and threats from the president to block stimulus funding carved out to help the agency as it prepares to processes mail-in ballots for the November general election.

Why it matters: Lawmakers fear that cost-cutting measures and modifications to election mail processing practices could delay election mail, which could disenfranchise voters and delay election results.

