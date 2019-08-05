Obama condemns leaders who "demonize" immigrants in statement on mass shootings

In his first statement responding to the mass shootings that left at least 31 dead over the weekend, former President Barack Obama urged Americans to demand tougher gun laws from their public officials and condemn leaders whose language "feeds a climate of fear and hatred or normalizes racist sentiments."

The big picture: 24 mass shootings occurred during the Obama administration — "more than the three preceding administrations combined," according to National Affairs. Among those tragedies was the mass shooting that killed 20 children and 6 adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, viewed by many former aides as one of the most challenging moments of the Obama presidency.