50 mins ago - Economy & Business

Swedish oat milk company Oatly valued at $2 billion after Blackstone investment

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

The firm's unofficial mascot "Mr. Stone" holding Oatly. Source: The Blackstone Group holiday video.

Oatly, a Swedish oat milk company, raised $200 million in growth equity funding led by The Blackstone Group at around a $2 billion valuation.

Why it matters: Alt-milk predated alt-meat, and now seems poised to follow it into the public markets.

  • Other investors include Howard Schultz, Oprah Winfrey, Roc Nation, Natalie Portman, Orkila Capital, and Rabo Corporate Investments.

Flashback: Califia Farms, a Los Angeles-based almond and oat milk producer, raised $225 million earlier this year led by Qatar Investment Authority.

The bottom line: "Founded in the 1990s, Oatly entered the U.S. four years ago. The company’s 2019 sales of about $200 million were roughly double the previous year. It expects to have similar growth this year, according to people familiar with the matter. Oatly has been profitable in the past but lost money in recent years as it invested in its business." — The Wall Street Journal

Dave Lawler
37 mins ago - World

The U.K. was the most-prepared country for a pandemic — until it wasn't

Photo: Julian Simmonds/WPA Pool/Getty Images

One country was easily the best-prepared in the world to respond quickly to and mitigate the spread of an epidemic, according to the 2019 Global Health Security Index: Great Britain.

Reality check: When the coronavirus struck, the U.K. had arguably one of the least effective responses among rich countries, despite decades of preparation for just such an event. Its death toll ranks behind only the U.S. and Brazil.

Kia KokalitchevaSara Fischer
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Competitors ready to pounce on TikTok bans

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Growing security and privacy concerns over Chinese-owned short-video app TikTok have given a lift to alternatives like Byte and Dubsmash, which have seen spikes in downloads from smartphone users recently, according to data from SensorTower.

Why it matters: If TikTok's meteoric rise in popularity among U.S. youth gets slowed by rising tensions with China, or ended by a threatened ban by the Trump administration, American teens will still have to get their hits of meme-laden video somewhere.

Ina Fried
1 hour ago - Technology

U.S. pushes homegrown drone industry amid China battle

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Alarmed at the prospect of relying on Chinese-made drones for public safety and monitoring critical industries, U.S. investors and the federal government are newly backing a domestic drone industry of hardware and software companies.

The big picture: The moves come as the industry continues to be led by DJI, a Chinese hardware maker — and as concerns grow both in China and the U.S. about reliance on the other country's technology.

