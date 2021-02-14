Sign up for our daily briefing

NYSE president: "The markets are not a casino"

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

In an interview with "Axios on HBO," New York Stock Exchange president Stacey Cunningham rejected comparisons between stock market investing and gambling.

Between the lines: Sen. Elizabeth Warren recently said "investors big and small are treating the stock market like a casino," in response to last month's situation with GameStop, Reddit and Robinhood. Cunningham says Warren is wrong.

How Cunningham replied:

"The markets are not a casino. They are highly regulated and they're highly overseen ... We are running a market that provides opportunities for investors to come in, invest in the companies they believe in, they believe that are gonna grow, and then share in that wealth creation ... That's what made this country so great, is that a dreamer, an entrepreneur with an idea can start that business and grow it by getting others to invest and share in their success."

Cunningham also says that NYSE officials have not been asked to testify at upcoming House or Senate hearings on the last month's headline-making volatility, even though GameStop, AMC and several other "meme stocks" trade on the NYSE.

On the issues: Cunningham is strongly opposed to a financial transaction tax that's been floated as a way to better even the investor field, even threatening to pull NYSE out of New York were there to be such a tax passed at the state level.

  • She does, however, believe regulators should take a "fresh look" at requiring more transparency around short positions held by hedge funds.

Alexi McCammond
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Puerto Rico governor expects movement on statehood next month

Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi told "Axios on HBO" that "Congress is morally obligated to respond" to the island's recent vote in support of statehood, and said he expects a bill to be introduced in the House by mid-March.

Why it matters: Although statehood has been discussed for years, advocates say it is more likely now because Democrats control the House, Senate and White House — and because President Biden has publicly supported it.

Mike Allen, author of AM
1 hour ago - Axios on HBO

Vice President Harris to "Axios on HBO": Trump left no COVID plan

Vice President Harris told me in a backstage conversation for "Axios on HBO" that the Trump administration had "no stockpile" of vaccines upon leaving office.

The big picture: "There was no national strategy or plan for vaccinations, we were leaving it to the states and local leaders to try and figure it out," Harris told me at the White House after leading a virtual COVID event with African-American mayors.

Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Education: CDC releases guidelines on safely reopening schools — Experts say school closures are hurting teens' mental health.
  2. Health: What pregnant people face — The pandemic's racial disparities extend to nursing homesInfections are plummeting.
  3. Vaccine: Patents complicate efforts to scale manufacturing.
  4. Politics: Biden blasts Trump's vaccination efforts.
  5. World: WHO scientists traced 13 COVID-19 strains to WuhanIsrael study on Pfizer vaccine shows 94% drop in symptomatic cases New Zealand imposes first lockdown since October.
