New York City saw a 44% increase in traffic-related deaths in the first three months of 2022, new data released this week shows.

Driving the news: At least 59 people have been killed by vehicular collisions in the first three months of the year, according to a report published Tuesday by Transportation Alternatives. At the same time last year, only 41 fatalities were reported.

The report also found that more children were killed in traffic crashes in the first three months of 2022 than in the first quarter of any year since the start of Vision Zero, a NYC initiative to eliminate deaths and serious injuries from traffic incidents.

The big picture: NYC's jump in traffic fatalities mirrors a troubling nationwide trend.

Approximately 31,720 people were killed in car crashes in the first nine months of 2021 — up 12% compared to 2020 — according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The jump represents the highest percentage increase since the Fatality Analysis Reporting System began collecting data in 1975.

"This is a crisis," Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement in October. "We cannot and should not accept these fatalities as simply a part of everyday life in America.”

Go Deeper: Traffic fatalities spiked nationwide during the COVID-19 pandemic.