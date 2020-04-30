1 hour ago - Health

NYC subway to end 24-hour service for first time for coronavirus disinfection

Rashaan Ayesh

Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday that the city's subway system will end 24-hour service to disinfect trains overnight amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: It's the first time since the subway began running in 1904 that continuous service will not be offered.

  • Bus service in the city will also stop for disinfection, which will occur from 1am to 5am.
  • Subway historian Andrew Sparberg told the New York Times in 2017 that "there has never been a systemwide, overnight shutdown" — and called the idea "unprecedented" — when authorities mulled cuts in order to perform maintenance.

The state of play: The city remains the country's coronavirus epicenter, and Cuomo said this week that subway ridership has cratered by 90%, according to the New York Post.

  • The subway's operator, the Metropolitan Transit Authority, has had 2,269 workers diagnosed with coronavirus and 59 have died, per NY1.

What they're saying: "I think what we’re doing here in partnership is exactly the right thing to say we’re going to find a way to make our subway system cleaner than it’s probably ever been in its history, honestly. ... [I]t took some disruption to say we’re going to do something during this pandemic we’ve never done before," de Blasio said.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

South Korea reported for the first time since the novel coronavirus outbreak began there no new domestic cases, and there were zero additional infections for a fourth consecutive day in Hong Kong Thursday, per the New York Times.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected almost 3.2 million people and killed over 227,700, per Johns Hopkins data Thursday. More than 981,000 have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1 million from 6 million tests), followed by Spain (over 236,000).

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

As states try to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus while easing restrictions, unemployment filings in the U.S. topped 30 million in six weeks, with another 3.8 million Americans jobless claims last week.

The big picture: State labor departments have been overwhelmed by the rush of people seeking unemployment benefits. The number of unemployed could be higher than the weekly figures suggest.

Jacob Knutson

Verizon says network usage is up 1,200% during coronavirus

Verizon has seen a 1,200% spike in the use of its network during the coronavirus pandemic, CEO Hans Vestberg said at an Axios event Thursday.

What he's saying: "I don't think we're going to see a normal situation by the end of the year. I think there's going to be a new enterprise. It's a new way to work."

