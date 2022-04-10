New York mayor Eric Adams tests positive for COVID-19

New York City Mayor Eric Adams tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, according to a statement from his office.

Driving the news: New York is one of a number of states that has seen COVID-19 case numbers rise again amid the spread of the Omicron subvariant BA.2.

A slew of public figures in Congress and the White House have tested positive in recent weeks.

What they're saying: “This morning, Mayor Adams woke up with a raspy voice and, out of an abundance of caution, took a PCR test that has now come back positive,” the statement read.

"At this time, the mayor has no other symptoms, but he is already isolating and will be canceling all public events for the remainder of the week,” the statement added, noting that Adams will continue working remotely.

