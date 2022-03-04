NYC lifting indoor mask mandate in schools

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) said Friday that New York City would lift its mask mandate for K-12 schools next week.

Why it matters: It's the latest local or state government to drop its mandate in recent weeks.

Masks will continue to be required for all settings with children under 5, the mayor's office said.

The announcement also included an end to New York City's proof-of-vaccination requirement for restaurants, gyms and other indoor venues

Of note: Adams said the policies could change if COVID infections dramatically increase.

What they're saying: "We want to see the faces of our children want to see their smiles. ... We want to see when they're feeling sad so that we can be there to comfort them and a mask prevented us from doing so for almost two years and [we are] happy to see those smiles again," Adams said at a press conference in Times Square on Friday.