NYC to require employers to specify salary ranges

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Photo: Alexander Pohl/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
New York City became the latest jurisdiction to tackle wage inequality on Saturday, with employers required to include specific salary ranges beginning in April, CNN reports.
The big picture: States such as Colorado, Connecticut, Nevada, Rhode Island and more have all enacted legislation that requires employers to include specific salary ranges on job postings.
- The median salary for men was 18% higher than it was for women in 2021, according to payscale.
Details: The city council passed the law last month, and Mayor Eric Adams had until Friday to veto the bill.
- The mandate applies to employers with more than four employees but doesn't include temporary hiring firms, per CNN. Not posting a salary range is considered an "unlawful discriminatory practice" and may result in a fine of up to $125,000.
- "Our new law shines a light on pay inequity," Helen Rosenthal, a former City Council member and sponsor of the bill, told CNN in a statement. "Including pay ranges in job postings allows job seekers to determine whether they will be able to support themselves and their family when they apply for a job."
But, but, but: Republican council member Joe Borelli, the minority leader, called the bill "an unnecessary interference" in a contract negotiation, according to CNN.
- "This smacks as something someone who never has run a business would support," he said.