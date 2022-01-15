Sign up for our daily briefing

NYC to require employers to specify salary ranges

Kierra Frazier

Photo: Alexander Pohl/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

New York City became the latest jurisdiction to tackle wage inequality on Saturday, with employers required to include specific salary ranges beginning in April, CNN reports.

The big picture: States such as Colorado, Connecticut, Nevada, Rhode Island and more have all enacted legislation that requires employers to include specific salary ranges on job postings.

  • The median salary for men was 18% higher than it was for women in 2021, according to payscale.

Details: The city council passed the law last month, and Mayor Eric Adams had until Friday to veto the bill.

  • The mandate applies to employers with more than four employees but doesn't include temporary hiring firms, per CNN. Not posting a salary range is considered an "unlawful discriminatory practice" and may result in a fine of up to $125,000.
  • "Our new law shines a light on pay inequity," Helen Rosenthal, a former City Council member and sponsor of the bill, told CNN in a statement. "Including pay ranges in job postings allows job seekers to determine whether they will be able to support themselves and their family when they apply for a job."

But, but, but: Republican council member Joe Borelli, the minority leader, called the bill "an unnecessary interference" in a contract negotiation, according to CNN.

  • "This smacks as something someone who never has run a business would support," he said.

Erica Pandey, author of What's Next
Jan 14, 2022 - Economy & Business

Crypto jobs surge as money pours into the industry

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Cryptocurrency-related job postings in the U.S. surged 395% between 2020 and 2021, per a new LinkedIn report.

Why it matters: Job growth in crypto dramatically outpaced the wider tech industry, which saw a 98% jump in postings in the same period.

Erin Doherty
31 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Youngkin ends mandates for masks in schools and COVID vaccinations for state workers

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin gives the inaugural address after being sworn in on Jan. 15. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed 11 executive orders following his swearing in ceremony on Saturday, including those that overturn Virginia's mask mandate for public schools and a COVID vaccination requirement for state workers.

Driving the news: Youngkin also signed an order that bans the teaching of critical race theory, a major focus of the 2021 campaign.

Jennifer A. Kingson
Updated 4 hours ago - Technology

The beauty business turns to augmented reality

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Beauty brands are hiring — or buying — technology companies that let customers virtually try on makeup, hair and skin care products.

Why it matters: With COVID keeping people away from cosmetics counters, the latest thing in "beauty tech" is the VTO — or virtual try-on. Customers love playing with these apps so much that companies see big revenue boosts after introducing them.

