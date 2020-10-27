Nxivm cult leader Keith Raniere sentenced to life in prison

Carts full of court documents related to the U.S. v. Keith Raniere case arrive at the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York in May 2019. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Nxivm cult leader Keith Raniere, 60, was sentenced to 120 years in prison on Tuesday in federal court for sex trafficking among other crimes, the New York Times reports.

Catch up quick: Raniere was convicted last summer with sex trafficking, conspiracy, sexual exploitation of a child, racketeering, forced labor and possession of child pornography. His so-called self-improvement workshops, which disguised rampant sexual abuse, were popular among Hollywood and business circles.

  • "Smallville" actress Allison Mack, who pleaded guilty last year to racketeering and racketeering conspiracy charges for recruiting women to the sex cult, was one of Raniere's top recruiters.
  • 15 victims testified in Brooklyn on Tuesday, per the Times — "many of whom described how Mr. Raniere had left them traumatized and struggling to make themselves whole again."

