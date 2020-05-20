2 hours ago - Axios Events

Watch: Nursing homes on the frontline

Axios hosts a live, virtual conversation on the impact of the coronavirus on senior in long-term care facilities. Speakers to be announced.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 8:30 p.m. ET: 4,992,487 — Total deaths: 327,642 — Total recoveries — 1,895,834Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 8:30 p.m. ET: 1,550,959 — Total deaths: 93,406 — Total recoveries: 294,312 — Total tested: 12,647,791Map.
  3. Federal response: Trump eases up on threat to withhold funding to Michigan over mail-in ballots, says he plans to stop taking hydroxychloroquine "in a day or two"CDC releases detailed 60-page roadmap on reopening.
  4. World: Confirmed deaths in Brazil's largest city spike by over 400%The pandemic is a force for deglobalizationCoronavirus cases globally spike over 24 hours, WHO says.
  5. Business: Nearly half of U.S. households have lost income since mid-March.
  6. Congress: GOP senator says one-week recess is "unfathomable" before passing next coronavirus bill.
  7. Education: In-person graduation ceremonies are tempting some schools.
  Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Updated 34 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Millions take shelter as deadly Cyclone Amphan lashes India and Bangladesh

P Chandabali and Dhamra area of Bhadrak district of Odisha state in eastern India on Wednesday. Photo: STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Cyclone Amphan killed at least 14 people as torrential rains and powerful winds hit eastern India and Bangladesh on Wednesday, the Washington Post reports.

What they're saying: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee described the situation as "more worrying than the coronavirus pandemic," per AFP. "Almost everything is destroyed in the coastal villages of the state," she said.

DHS watchdog launches probe into how FEMA is handling coronavirus

DHS watchdog launches probe into how FEMA is handling coronavirus

Technicians prepare to run a test of one of the Battelle decontamination systems delivered to Colorado by FEMA and HHS on May 8 in Brighton, Colorado. Photo: Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

The Department of Homeland Security's watchdog has launched a new investigation into how FEMA coordinated with federal agencies to prepare for — and respond to — the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: FEMA is leading federal operations in response to the outbreak and is tasked with distributing vital medical supplies and protective equipment across the U.S.

Politics & Policy