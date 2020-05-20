Watch: Nursing homes on the frontline
Axios Visuals.
Axios hosts a live, virtual conversation on the impact of the coronavirus on senior in long-term care facilities. Speakers to be announced.
Cyclone Amphan killed at least 14 people as torrential rains and powerful winds hit eastern India and Bangladesh on Wednesday, the Washington Post reports.
What they're saying: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee described the situation as "more worrying than the coronavirus pandemic," per AFP. "Almost everything is destroyed in the coastal villages of the state," she said.
The Department of Homeland Security's watchdog has launched a new investigation into how FEMA coordinated with federal agencies to prepare for — and respond to — the coronavirus pandemic.
Why it matters: FEMA is leading federal operations in response to the outbreak and is tasked with distributing vital medical supplies and protective equipment across the U.S.