Watch: Nursing homes on the frontline

P Chandabali and Dhamra area of Bhadrak district of Odisha state in eastern India on Wednesday. Photo: STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Cyclone Amphan killed at least 14 people as torrential rains and powerful winds hit eastern India and Bangladesh on Wednesday, the Washington Post reports.

What they're saying: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee described the situation as "more worrying than the coronavirus pandemic," per AFP. "Almost everything is destroyed in the coastal villages of the state," she said.