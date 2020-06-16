23 mins ago - Health

WSJ: More than 40% of U.S. coronavirus deaths are linked to nursing homes

A nursing home in California that temporarily banned visitors after a cluster of COVID-19 cases were reported. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Staff members and seniors living in nursing homes and long-term care facilities across the U.S. account for more than 50,000 coronavirus deaths, or more than 40% of the official U.S. death toll of 116,000, according to an analysis from the Wall Street Journal.

The big picture: The pandemic has exacerbated structural issues in these facilities that have made it difficult to protect the most vulnerable populations from COVID-19 infections and fatalities. As of June, about 91 residents per 1,000 living in these facilities in the U.S. tested positive for COVID-19, according to federal data.

  • About 250,000 cases and 50,919 deaths have been reported among residents and staffers at long-term care facilities, WSJ found.
  • Yes, but: The true number of these cases could be much higher, as there are often lags in reporting and some states omit nursing home deaths if the resident was moved to a hospital before passing.

Axios
Updated 12 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11:30 a.m. ET: 8,065,966 — Total deaths: 437,604 — Total recoveries — 3,898,799Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11:30 a.m. ET: 2,115,079 — Total deaths: 116,191 — Total recoveries: 576,334 — Total tested: 23,984,592Map.
  3. Business: May saw the biggest monthly jump in consumer spending in history.
  4. Public health: NIH expands its COVID-19 research in underrepresented communities
  5. World: U.S.-Canada border to remain closed to all but essential travel until July 21 — Germany to invest €300 million in biotech firm developing coronavirus vaccine.
Fadel Allassan
Updated 37 mins ago - Politics & Policy

House Democrats subpoena two whistleblowers over allegations of DOJ politicization

Bill Barr. Photo: Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) announced on Tuesday he has issued subpoenas for two Department of Justice whistleblowers as part of the committee's probe into alleged politicization of the agency under President Trump and Attorney General Bill Barr.

Why it matters: One of the officials, Aaron Zelinsky, resigned from the team that was prosecuting Trump associate Roger Stone after Barr intervened to soften Stone's sentencing recommendation.

Sara FischerKia Kokalitcheva
51 mins ago - Technology

Shopify goes after Amazon with new Walmart deal

Data: Yahoo; Chart: Axios Visuals

Canadian e-commerce giant Shopify, having sealed major deals with Facebook and now Walmart, is seizing the pandemic moment to put together a challenge to industry giant Amazon.

Driving the news: On Monday, Walmart said it will open its online marketplace, which reaches 120 million monthly visitors, to Shopify's more than 1 million business clients. That means Walmart shoppers will be able to find goods from some Shopify merchants.

