More children lack health insurance

Reproduced from Alker, et al., 2020, "Children's Uninsured Rate Rises by Largest Annual Jump in More Than a Decade; Chart: Axios Visuals

A record 4.4. million children were without health insurance last year, an increase by about 320,000, an analysis of Census data shows.

Why it matters: After decades of decline, it's the third year in a row the nation has seen an increase in the number of uninsured children.

  • The numbers were recorded during steady economic growth — before the coronavirus and record unemployment.

The big picture: The number of uninsured children began to increase in 2017 as Medicaid and CHIP enrollment began to decline, the analysis from the Georgetown Center for Children and Families shows.

By the numbers: Twenty-nine states experienced growing uninsured rates among children from 2016-2019, with Texas accounting for more than one-third of uninsured children during this time period.

  • New York was the only state that had a significant improvement in uninsured children from 2016-2019.

What to watch: About 300,000 more children may be uninsured by the end of 2020 due to the pandemic, the Urban Institute estimates, meaning the rate of uninsured children will have increased every year under the Trump administration.

The bottom line: Children with health insurance have been proven to have better long-term health, fewer trips to the hospital and ER and better social outcomes like education and income.

Inside the deal to take the Boston Red Sox public

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Major League Baseball clubs try not to tip their financials, thus giving them better leverage when negotiating new players contracts or new stadium deals. But that might be about to change.

Driving the news: Fenway Sports Group, whose assets include The Boston Red Sox and Liverpool F.C., is in advanced talks to sell a minority stake to Redball Acquisition, a blank check company formed earlier this year by Moneyball maven Billy Beane and private equity investor Gerry Cardinale.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Politics: Fauci says Trump campaign ad took his comments out of context — Kudlow says Trump may offer larger stimulus than Democrats' proposal — Eric Trump says his father "got hit hard" by the coronavirus
  2. Health: What the White House outbreak says about the limits of testing — Regeneron CEO: Trump's success with antibody cocktail is not evidence of cure — U.S. sees third day of 50,000 new coronavirus cases.
  3. Media: Twitter flags misleading Trump tweet claiming he's "immune" from COVID-19 — ABC host says White House blocked Fauci from appearing on show
  4. World: U.K. PM to announce 3-tier coronavirus lockdown system for England
It's about to get even worse

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The weather is getting colder and the days are getting shorter — accelerating the economic and psychological damage of the coronavirus pandemic.

The big picture: During the summer, businesses took advantage of outdoor dining, exercise and shopping, and families and friends safely gathered outside and at a distance. As the season changes, much of what made the last several months bearable will vanish.

