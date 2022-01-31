Sign up for our daily briefing

Novavax asks FDA for emergency authorization for COVID-19 vaccine

Oriana Gonzalez

Photo: Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Novavax has formally submitted a request to the FDA to authorize its COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in the U.S., the company announced Monday.

Why it matters: If approved by the FDA and CDC, Novavax's vaccine — which the company said has an overall efficacy of around 90% — could become the fourth vaccine used in the U.S. to combat coronavirus.

  • Novavax's vaccine efficacy data comes from two large clinical trials which also demonstrated a "reassuring safety profile," according to a press release.
  • Novavax's vaccine was cleared by the E.U. and the World Health Organization in December for emergency use.

State of play: The company said it is looking for authorization for its vaccine to be used in individuals aged 18 and older.

  • Novavax's vaccination regime requires two doses given 21 days apart. It can be stored at normal refrigeration temperatures, between 2°C and 8°C (approximately 35°F to 46°F).

What they're saying: "We believe our vaccine offers a differentiated option built on a well-understood protein-based vaccine platform that can be an alternative to the portfolio of available vaccines to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic," said Novavax CEO Stanley Erck.

Kristal Dixon
28 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Judge rejects hate crime plea deal for man who killed Ahmaud Arbery

Photo: Megan Varner/Getty Images

A federal judge on Monday rejected a plea agreement reached by federal prosecutors and one of the three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was shot and killed while jogging on south Georgia street.

Driving the news: Travis McMichael offered to plead guilty to violating Arbery's civil rights when he chased him through Brunswick's Satilla Shores neighborhood in 2020. But after hearing from Arbery's parents, who opposed the deal, U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Wood said she doesn't have enough information to approve the agreement.

Axios
2 hours ago - World

U.S. and Russia clash over Ukraine at UN Security Council

Russia's ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya attends a United Nations Security Council meeting on Jan. 31. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

In a tense UN Security Council meeting on Monday, the Russian and U.S. ambassadors traded barbs over Ukraine, with Russia accusing Washington of "whipping up" tensions and the U.S. warning of an "urgent and dangerous" situation.

Why it matters: Monday's meeting, held at the request of the U.S., was the first open Security Council session on the recent crisis. Western leaders have warned of an imminent Russian invasion, pointing to intelligence and the estimated 100,000 troops they say Moscow has amassed on Ukraine's borders.

Richard Collings
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Investors push retailers to strengthen sick leave policies

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Employees at big box retailers are finding allies among activist investors, as some banners move to reduce paid sick days.

Why it matters: Retailers are prime targets for ESG (environmental, social and governance) activists, who are pushing companies to strengthen worker rights at a time when the pandemic has revealed how valuable these employees are to the industry.

