The first mass was held at Notre Dame since a ferocious fire destroyed the roof, spire and part of the Paris cathedral's vault — with all present wearing hard-hats, Euronews reports.

Details: Exactly 2 months on from the fire, Archbishop of Paris, Michel Aupetit, led the mass Saturday, attended by only 30 people after the Catholic Diocese of Paris said it had to limit numbers because of "security reasons," per Euronews.

