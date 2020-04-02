19 mins ago - Economy & Business

Notes app Notion raises money at $2 billion valuation

Kia Kokalitcheva

Photo: Courtesy of Notion

Notion, a San Francisco-based startup that’s developed a cult following for its cloud-based collaboration tool, raised $50 million in new funding at a $2 billion valuation.

Why it matters: The entire round happened after the coronavirus pandemic spread to the U.S.

  • Index Ventures led the round, and was joined by existing investors.
  • Notion says it's been profitable for the past 18 months.

“I think the velocity of how fast this moved is, I think, something nobody could have predicted,” Notion COO Akshay Kothari tells Axios of the company’s decision to raise funding once the Coronavirus crisis hit.

  • “I think a lot of potential recruits would want to join a stable company, and a lot of our customers would want to use Notion knowing that it’ll be around for a long time,” he adds.
  • According to Kothari, after rebuffing Index Ventures and others for more than a year, the startup called up Index’s Sarah Cannon on Wednesday of last week, and was finalizing the deal by Friday.
  • “The Notion team is visionary, the market is the 1B people that use Microsoft Office, and the engagement looks like Slack,” a source familiar with Index Ventures’ thinking tells Axios.

By the numbers:

  • Grew from one million to four million user in the last year, and saw China-based user signups grow threefold since the virus pandemic started.
  • According to Forbes, the company reportedly has an annualized run rate of $30 million.
  • Notion says its latest funding gives it 10 years of runway.

The big question: “I think long term were most likely an enterprise product,” says Kothari. Can a startup that’s entirely grown on word-of-mouth take on enterprise customers?

Go deeper: Tomorrow's workplace apps are pretty, cloud-based and collaborative

Go deeper

Dan Primack

Plant-based meats maker Impossible Foods raises $500 million in new funding

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Impossible Foods, a Redwood City, California-based maker of plant-based protein products, raised $500 million in Series F funding led by Mirae Asset Global Investments.

Why it matters: This massive round closed last week. Not only is that notable in our new abnormal, confirming what we heard last week about venture capital willingness to cut checks, but it also should help Impossible handle short-term business disruptions.

Go deeperArrowMar 16, 2020 - Economy & Business
Dan Primack

Permanent data storage startup Arweave raises $8.3 million as China censors coronavirus critics

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Arweave, a London-based blockchain startup focused on permanent data storage, raised $8.3 million in tokenized funding from Andreessen Horowitz, Coinbase Ventures and Union Square Ventures.

Why it matters: The company's technology is designed to create permanent record of web content — a boon to fighting government censorship, but a possible nightmare for "right to be forgotten" advocates.

Go deeperArrowMar 6, 2020 - Economy & Business
Sara Fischer

Scoop: The Recount raises $13 million in Series A round

The Recount co-founders John Heilemann (left) and John Battelle (right). Photo: The Recount.

Recount Media, a short-form political video startup created by veteran journalists John Battelle and John Heilemann, has raised $13 million its Series A funding round, executives tell Axios.

Why it matters: The round includes strategic media companies as partners, instead of just financial investors. "It's better to have big companies looking out for us and rooting for us than a bunch of purely financial investors around the table," Battelle tells Axios.

Go deeperArrowMar 10, 2020 - Economy & Business