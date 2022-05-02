Wildfires driven by strong winds continued to threaten northern New Mexico, forcing thousands to evacuate.

Driving the news: The Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon fire, which began as two fires that later merged, had burned 120,653 acres east of Santa Fe as of Monday afternoon. The blaze was about 20% contained, according to data from InciWeb, an interagency website that tracks wildfires.

The fire, which is expected to continue growing, is on track to become one of New Mexico's most destructive wildfires, according to ABC News.

The smaller Cerro Pelado fire burning west of Santa Fe reached 17,885 acres and was only 10% contained by Monday afternoon.

The big picture: Residents of the small New Mexico city of Las Vegas braced for evacuations on Monday as the Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon fires expanded, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.

The Luna and Cinder areas of Las Vegas were ordered to evacuate early Monday morning, while the Creston and Bibb areas were told to prepare to evacuate at a moment's notice, the Albuquerque Journal reported.

The National Guard transported students from United World College, who had been evacuated to Las Vegas from Montezuma on Friday, to an emergency shelter near Pecos, the Albuquerque Journal reported.

The Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas also began evacuating patients on Monday morning, the New Mexico Department of Health said.

So far, the northeastern New Mexico fire has damaged or destroyed 172 homes and at least 116 structures, officials said, according to the AP.

Our thought bubble, from Axios' Andrew Freedman: New Mexico, like the West overall, is mired in a long-term, intense drought. As of the last week of April, 98% of the state was in "moderate" to "exceptional" drought conditions. The dry conditions, combined with several intense wind events have led to several long-lasting, large fires in the state.