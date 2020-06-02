32 mins ago - Politics & Policy

N.C. governor: GOP should plan for a "scaled-down convention"

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper in 2018. Photo: Sara D. Davis/Getty Images

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Republicans should plan for a "scaled-down convention with fewer people, social distancing and face coverings..." given the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, in a letter to convention organizers on Tuesday.

Why it matters: President Trump has threatened to move the August Republican National Convention from Charlotte if Cooper, a Democrat, does not allow the event to be held at full capacity.

Background: North Carolina's health and human services secretary asked the RNC in late May for clarification about how it plans to hold the convention and whether it would honor Trump's wish to host the event without requiring social distancing or face masks.

  • The committee outlined proposed safety protocols, including requiring all attendees to have thermal scans before taking sanitized, pre-arranged transportation to the venue. Organizers said it would also require attendees to pass a health check before entering the convention arena.
  • The RNC stated in a letter that it does not have "solid guidelines from the State and cannot in good faith, ask thousands of visitors to begin paying deposits and making travel plans without knowing the full commitment of the Governor, elected officials and other stakeholders in supporting the Convention."

What they're saying: "We still want a safe RNC convention in Charlotte that follows the health guidelines set forth in the interim guidance regarding mass gatherings," Cooper wrote in Tuesday's letter. "In my conversation with the President, I commended him for not holding crowded political rallies since March because of the serious health risk that they would cause."

  • "The people of North Carolina do not know what the status of COVID-19 will be in August," Cooper noted.
  • "We are happy to continue talking with you about what a scaled-down convention
    would look like and we still await your proposed plan for that."

Updated 49 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 6,325,303 — Total deaths: 377,460 — Total recoveries — 2,727,679Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 1,820,523 — Total deaths: 105,644 — Total recoveries: 458,231 — Total tested: 17,340,682Map.
  3. Public health: Protests against police brutality threaten coronavirus response — Controlling the virus in nursing homes won't be easy.
  4. Business: More than 1 in 6 black workers lost jobs between February and April.
  5. Climate: The alarm over climate financial risk gets louder because of coronavirus.
  6. Media: Interest in the George Floyd protests has soared past the coronavirus.
Rebecca Falconer
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Updates: George Floyd protests nationwide

Police officers wearing riot gear push back demonstrators outside of the White House on Monday. Photo: Jose Luis Magana/AFP via Getty Images

Protests over the death of George Floyd and other police-related killings of black people continued across the U.S., inciting a federal response from President Trump, the National Guard, Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection.

The latest: Immigration agents have been deployed to assist federal, state and local law enforcement. The U.S. Secret Service closed the streets immediately on all four sides of the White House Tuesday, until "riots become peaceful, or stop."

Miriam Kramer
2 hours ago - Science

NASA passes the torch

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

With the historic crewed SpaceX launch last weekend, NASA passed the torch to private companies that will need to step up to build the economy the space agency envisions in orbit.

Why it matters: This new era of spaceflight will likely be marked by new conflicts — possibly including product placement (like the Tesla that drove the astronauts to the pad on Saturday), safety concerns and cultural differences between companies, the space agencies and people they serve.

