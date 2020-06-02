North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Republicans should plan for a "scaled-down convention with fewer people, social distancing and face coverings..." given the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, in a letter to convention organizers on Tuesday.

Why it matters: President Trump has threatened to move the August Republican National Convention from Charlotte if Cooper, a Democrat, does not allow the event to be held at full capacity.

Background: North Carolina's health and human services secretary asked the RNC in late May for clarification about how it plans to hold the convention and whether it would honor Trump's wish to host the event without requiring social distancing or face masks.

The committee outlined proposed safety protocols, including requiring all attendees to have thermal scans before taking sanitized, pre-arranged transportation to the venue. Organizers said it would also require attendees to pass a health check before entering the convention arena.

The RNC stated in a letter that it does not have "solid guidelines from the State and cannot in good faith, ask thousands of visitors to begin paying deposits and making travel plans without knowing the full commitment of the Governor, elected officials and other stakeholders in supporting the Convention."

What they're saying: "We still want a safe RNC convention in Charlotte that follows the health guidelines set forth in the interim guidance regarding mass gatherings," Cooper wrote in Tuesday's letter. "In my conversation with the President, I commended him for not holding crowded political rallies since March because of the serious health risk that they would cause."