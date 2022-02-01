Sign up for our daily briefing

Thousands evacuate as a North Carolina fertilizer plant fire rages

Noah Garfinkel

Photo: Winston-Salem Fire Department

Thousands of people evacuated their homes as a fire at the Winston Weaver Company fertilizer plant in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, that began Monday night, continues to burn uncontrollably.

Why it matters: Dangerous chemicals at the plant could cause a large explosion if the fire continues to burn, AP notes.

Details: The Winston-Salem Police Department asked for people to evacuate the area within a one mile radius for up to 48 hours. They have established a shelter for people within the evacuation zone.

  • Firefighters had to pull back front he scene as the uncontrolled fire was extremely dangerous, AP reported. They left behind an unmanned truck to pump water as drones flew over to assess the fire.
  • Winston-Salem Fire Chief Trey Mayo told reporters on Tuesday that an estimated 500 tons of ammonium nitrate were in the plant and another 100 tons were in a rail car next to it.
  • That is more than twice the amount of ammonium nitrate that was present at the 2013 Texas fertilizer plant that killed 15 people, Mayo explained.
  • Matthew Smith, a hazardous material expert, told reporters that while the situation the chemicals being released due to the fire were not an immediate threat to life and health.

Of note: Wake Forest University is just outside the evacuation zone. Classes for the day have been canceled and students are being asked to stay indoors and keep their windows closed.

What they're saying: "[If] that doesn’t convey the gravity of the situation and how serious folks need to take it, I don’t know how else to verbalize that,” Mayo added in his press conference with reporters

Tina Reed, author of Vitals
2 mins ago - Health

Over 1 million years of life lost to drug overdoses

Expand chart
Data: Hall et. al, JAMA 2020; Chart: Will Chase/Axios

Adolescents and young adults lost an estimated 1.2 million years of life due to unintentional drug overdoses over five years, according to a study published in JAMA.

What they found: About 3,300 adolescents ages 10–19 years old died of an unintentional drug overdose in the U.S. between 2015 and 2019, representing about 187,078 years of life lost, researchers from Ohio State University said.

Jacob Knutson
4 mins ago - Economy & Business

U.S. traffic deaths rise at record pace

Police investigating a six-vehicle crash involving a FedEx truck in Cerritos, California, on Jan. 5. Photo: Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

An estimated 31,720 people died in motor vehicle traffic crashes from January through September 2021, an increase of about 12%, according to new government data released Tuesday.

Why it matters: The data represents the highest number of fatalities during the first nine months of any year since 2006 and the highest percentage increase in the history of the Fatality Analysis Reporting System, which has been in use since 1975.

Bethany Allen-EbrahimianSara Fischer
16 mins ago - World

COVID threatens China's Olympic prestige

Photo Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios. Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images

COVID is likely to cause a decline in the viewership, fanfare, and prestige usually associated with hosting the Olympics.

The big picture: Empty stadiums, a ban on foreign visitors, and a COVID-powered migration among global viewers away from TV and to streaming is likely to reduce the attention Beijing was hoping to garner from the Games.

