Why I'm driving everything for the Car and Truck of the year awards

The awards honor vehicles that have raised the standards and become new benchmarks in their class.

Vehicles are judged on criteria including: innovation, design, safety, performance, technology, driver satisfaction and value.

How it works: We evaluate the newest cars, trucks and crossovers throughout the year and then vote on the ones we think are worthy of further consideration for the year's best.

We then gather in the fall to drive the semifinalists back-to-back on some of Michigan's best roads to refine our comparisons.

It's not fair to compare a Corvette sports car to an entry-level Kia, so we compare vehicles against other vehicles in their class, not against other nominees (unless they're in the same class).

We then vote a second time for our favorites.

3 finalists in each category will be announced in November and the winners will be awarded in early 2020.

At this week's drive event in Ann Arbor, I got seat time in most of the semifinalists, which include 12 cars, 12 utilities and 5 trucks.

Quick impressions, without giving anything away: