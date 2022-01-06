Nomi Health buys Artemis Health for $200M

Payment startup Nomi Health has acquired Artemis Health, which uses data to help U.S. employers fine-tune health offerings, in a $200 million deal.

Why it matters: The pairing of the two payment-minded startups is part of an ongoing consolidation wave in digital health where small, like-minded upstarts combine their assets to round out their offering.

Other examples of the trend include:

Telehealth giant Teladoc acquiring diabetes-focused virtual care provider Livongo for $18.5 billion.

Health clinic operator Carbon Health purchasing remote monitoring startup Alertive Healthcare for an undisclosed sum.

The merging of Headspace and Ginger, two mental health providers.

The details: While Nomi connects employers directly with health care providers, Artemis scans employers' health care budgets to trim the fat.

The combined companies will build on complementary strengths, providing customers a wider range tools for choosing and covering benefits..

Artemis brings existing partnerships with 500 employers and health plans including GE Appliances, Intuit, and J.B. Hunt.

Nomi will continue to build out its COVID-19 response program, which currently includes 200 pop-up clinics and seven laboratories.

The acquisition comes on the heels of Nomi Health’s $110 million Series A round, co-led by Rose Park Advisors and Arbor Ventures.

Artemis' team of 120 is joining the Nomi Health team of more than 2,000.

What's they're saying: "If we’re going to save the U.S. health care system we need to rewire it to run fast," says Nomi founder and CEO Mark Newman. "That’s our approach."

The bottom line: "The health care benefits sector is reaching maturity and part of that is consolidation — going from single solutions to suites and platforms," says Steven Wardell, a digital health consultant with the growth consulting firm Wardell Advisors.

Correction: An earlier version of this story mistakenly said the Livongo deal was $18.5 million, not $18.5 billion.