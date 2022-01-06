Sign up for our daily briefing

Nomi Health buys Artemis Health for $200M

Erin Brodwin

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Payment startup Nomi Health has acquired Artemis Health, which uses data to help U.S. employers fine-tune health offerings, in a $200 million deal.

Why it matters: The pairing of the two payment-minded startups is part of an ongoing consolidation wave in digital health where small, like-minded upstarts combine their assets to round out their offering.

Other examples of the trend include:

  • Telehealth giant Teladoc acquiring diabetes-focused virtual care provider Livongo for $18.5 billion.
  • Health clinic operator Carbon Health purchasing remote monitoring startup Alertive Healthcare for an undisclosed sum.
  • The merging of Headspace and Ginger, two mental health providers.

The details: While Nomi connects employers directly with health care providers, Artemis scans employers' health care budgets to trim the fat.

  • The combined companies will build on complementary strengths, providing customers a wider range tools for choosing and covering benefits..
  • Artemis brings existing partnerships with 500 employers and health plans including GE Appliances, Intuit, and J.B. Hunt.
  • Nomi will continue to build out its COVID-19 response program, which currently includes 200 pop-up clinics and seven laboratories.
  • The acquisition comes on the heels of Nomi Health’s $110 million Series A round, co-led by Rose Park Advisors and Arbor Ventures.
  • Artemis' team of 120 is joining the Nomi Health team of more than 2,000.

What's they're saying: "If we’re going to save the U.S. health care system we need to rewire it to run fast," says Nomi founder and CEO Mark Newman. "That’s our approach."

The bottom line: "The health care benefits sector is reaching maturity and part of that is consolidation — going from single solutions to suites and platforms," says Steven Wardell, a digital health consultant with the growth consulting firm Wardell Advisors.

Correction: An earlier version of this story mistakenly said the Livongo deal was $18.5 million, not $18.5 billion.

Sarah Pringle
Jan 5, 2022 - Health

Scoop: IBM tries to sell Watson Health again

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

IBM has resurrected its sale process for IBM Watson Health, with hopes of fetching more than $1 billion, people familiar with the situation tell Axios.

Why it matters: Big Blue wants out of health care, after spending billions to stake its claim, just as rival Oracle is moving big into the sector via its $28 billion bet for Cerner.

Chelsea Cirruzzo
Jan 5, 2022 - Axios Washington D.C.

Here's what to do if you test positive for COVID-19 in the DMV

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

With many public health experts predicting that the current wave of Omicron will peak later this month, it’s not a time to let your guard down. Get vaccinated and boosted and encourage your loved ones to do the same to protect from severe illness and hospitalization.

And, if you do test positive, here’s what to know:

Erin Doherty
18 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Obama: "Our democracy is at greater risk today"

Former President Barack Obama speaks during a round table meeting at the University of Strathclyde on November 8, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Former President Obama said Thursday that "our democracy is at greater risk today than it was" one year ago, when a pro-Trump mob breached the U.S. Capitol to try to block the certification of President Biden's electoral college victory.

Driving the news: "Although initially rejected by many Republicans, the claims that fanned the flames of violence on January 6th have since been embraced by a sizeable portion of voters and elected officials - many of whom know better," Obama wrote in a statement.

