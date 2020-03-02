Nokia appoints new CEO amid growing 5G competition

Nokia chief executive and president Rajeev Suri will step down on Sept. 1 and be replaced by Fortum CEO Pekka Lundmark, the company announced on Monday.

Why it matters: Nokia is one of only a few companies that make gear for 5G and other cellular networks, an area of increasing geopolitical focus — and growing competition among these companies. It has also reportedly hired advisers to consider strategic moves like a merger or asset sales.

Between the lines: Nokia has struggled in the face of intense competition from its rivals and has reported weaker results in recent quarters.

The CEO switch also comes after Suri indicated to the board that he wanted to step down, setting off a search for his replacement.

Pekka Lundmark, currently CEO and president of Finnish energy company Fortum, previously held the same position at Konecranes, which manufactures and services cranes and other lifting equipment.