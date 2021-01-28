Sign up for our daily briefing

Nobel-winning scientist Paul Crutzen dies at 87

Bryan Walsh, author of Future

Atmospheric chemist Paul Crutzen. Photo: Leber/ullstein bild via Getty Images

Paul Crutzen, the Dutch atmospheric chemist whose work helped save the ozone layer and who later popularized the idea of the "Anthropocene," died on Thursday.

The big picture: Crutzen's research was key to identifying the role that human-made chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) played in destroying the ozone layer. But his truly lasting legacy may be his early recognition that human beings had so altered the world that we had entered a new geological epoch: the Anthropocene.

Background: Crutzen, who died at 87 after a long illness, shared the Nobel Prize for Chemistry in 1995 for his work predicting the development and mechanics of the ozone hole.

  • Crutzen, along with Mario Molina and Stewart Rowland, showed that continued use of CFCs — chemicals used in aerosol sprays and refrigerants — would lead to greater levels of ozone depletion, which in turn would damage human health and the environment.
  • Their work laid the groundwork for the passage of the Montreal Protocol in 1987, an international treaty that phased out ozone-depleting substances and quite literally helped save the world.

Details: Later in his career, Crutzen began looking to the enormous impact human activities were having on the planet — so enormous, in fact, that it represented an utter break in the Earth's 4.5 billion-year history.

  • In a 2002 Nature article, Crutzen coined a name for that new epoch: "the Anthropocene."
  • As Crutzen co-wrote in an article 11 years later: "We humans are becoming the dominant force for change on Earth."
  • It makes sense, then, that Crutzen later moved onto studying solar geoengineering that could artificially cool the climate if global warming ran out of control, an action that if undertaken would represent perhaps the ultimate expression of the Anthropocene.

The bottom line: Crutzen's legacy is a healing ozone layer, and a clearer vision of the world we've made.

Eileen Drage O'Reilly
2 hours ago - Science

Long COVID leaves patients and researchers in a maze of questions

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Millions of COVID-19 survivors worldwide — even those who had mild illness — are reporting long-term symptoms months later, including brain fog, persistent exhaustion, and lung, heart or kidney damage.

Why it matters: For too long, these long-haulers, as they call themselves, have not been taken seriously enough by providers and researchers, some doctors tell Axios, adding that there's an urgent need for dedicated research in order to treat patients with lingering symptoms.

Marisa Fernandez
Updated 3 hours ago - Health

New York AG: State severely undercounted COVID nursing home deaths

Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Photo: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

Data from New York's public health department undercounted COVID-19-related deaths in nursing homes by as much as 50%, according to a report released Thursday by state Attorney General Letitia James.

The big picture: Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration had not been including nursing home patients who died after being transferred to the hospital in its tally of over 8,500 nursing home deaths. Data provided to the attorney general's office from 62 nursing homes "shows a significantly higher number of resident COVID-19 deaths can be identified than is reflected" in the official count.

Courtenay Brown
Updated 5 hours ago - Economy & Business

Senate panel to hold hearing after high-flying Reddit stocks cause Wall Street chaos

Major trading platforms including Robinhood, TD Ameritrade and Interactive Brokers are restricting — or cutting off entirely — trading on high-flying stocks like GameStop and AMC Entertainment.

The latest: Senate Banking Committee Chair Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) announced Thursday that he plans to hold a hearing on "the current state of the stock market" in response to this week's volatility.

