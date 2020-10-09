2 hours ago - World

World Food Program wins Nobel Peace Prize

Syrians receive aid packages from the World Food Program in 2017. Photo: Almer Almohibany/AFP via Getty Images

The UN's World Food Program, one of the largest humanitarian organizations in the world, was awarded the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday.

The state of play: The Norwegian Nobel Institute said the award was given "for its efforts to combat hunger, for its contribution to bettering conditions for peace in conflict-affected areas and for acting as a driving force in efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict."

Alison Snyder, author of Science
Oct 7, 2020 - Science

Gene editing pioneers win Nobel Prize in chemistry

Biochemist Jennifer Doudna (left) and microbiologist Emmanuelle Charpentier in 2016. Photo: Alexander Heinl/picture alliance via Getty Images

Jennifer Doudna and Emmanuelle Charpentier won the Nobel Prize in chemistry on Wednesday for their work developing the gene-editing tool CRISPR.

Why it matters: Gene editing could transform biology and medicine with its wide-ranging applications for understanding and treating disease, optimizing crops and eradicating pests. But its potential use in treating human diseases by changing genes that can be inherited raises major ethical questions that will challenge scientists for decades.

Axios
Oct 8, 2020 - Podcasts

Podcast: VP debate passes a low bar

The only vice presidential debate between Vice President Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris took place Wednesday night. Axios co-founder Mike Allen offers his thought bubble on the evening.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Barr tells Republicans Durham report won't be ready by election

Barr at the White House Sept. 26. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Attorney General Bill Barr has begun telling top Republicans that the Justice Department’s sweeping review into the origins of the Russia investigation will not be released before the election, a senior White House official and a congressional aide briefed on the conversations tell Axios.

Why it matters: Republicans had long hoped the report, led by U.S. Attorney John Durham, would be a bombshell containing revelations about what they allege were serious abuses by the Obama administration and intelligence community probing for connections between President Trump and Russia.

