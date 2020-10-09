World Food Program wins Nobel Peace Prize

Syrians receive aid packages from the World Food Program in 2017. Photo: Almer Almohibany/AFP via Getty Images
The UN's World Food Program, one of the largest humanitarian organizations in the world, was awarded the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday.
The state of play: The Norwegian Nobel Institute said the award was given "for its efforts to combat hunger, for its contribution to bettering conditions for peace in conflict-affected areas and for acting as a driving force in efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict."