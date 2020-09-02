81 Nobel laureates endorse Biden

A group of 81 Nobel Prize winners endorsed Joe Biden for president, reports CNN.

Why it matters: They cited Biden's "deep appreciation for using science to find solutions" in the letter — which it highlighted as particularly important during the coronavirus pandemic.

The endorsees include winners of the Nobel Prizes in chemistry, medicine and physics.

The endorsement was organized by Rep Bill Foster (D-Ill.), the only physicist in Congress.

What they're saying: "At no time in our nation's history has there been a greater need for our leaders to appreciate the value of science in formulating public policy," their open letter reads.