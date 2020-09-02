1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

81 Nobel laureates endorse Biden

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

A group of 81 Nobel Prize winners endorsed Joe Biden for president, reports CNN.

Why it matters: They cited Biden's "deep appreciation for using science to find solutions" in the letter — which it highlighted as particularly important during the coronavirus pandemic.

  • The endorsees include winners of the Nobel Prizes in chemistry, medicine and physics.
  • The endorsement was organized by Rep Bill Foster (D-Ill.), the only physicist in Congress.

What they're saying: "At no time in our nation's history has there been a greater need for our leaders to appreciate the value of science in formulating public policy," their open letter reads.

  • "During his long record of public service, Joe Biden has consistently demonstrated his willingness to listen to experts, his understanding of the value of international collaboration in research and his respect for the contribution that immigrants make to the intellectual life of our country."

Jeff Tracy
2 hours ago - Sports

The sports trading card boom

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Sports trading cards are enjoying something of a renaissance, fetching greater value than ever before and engendering excitement on a level not seen since their last golden age in the 1990s.

Driving the news: A Mike Trout rookie card sold for $3.9 million last week, breaking the all-time record set in 2016 by the famous T206 Honus Wagner ($3.12 million).

Barak Ravid
2 hours ago - World

Saudi Arabia to allow all Israel-UAE flights to use its airspace

Kushner speaks after landing in Abu Dhabi on Monday. Photo: Arim Sahib/AFP via Getty

Saudi Arabia has agreed to allow all flights between the United Arab Emirates and Israel to pass through its airspace, following lobbying from the Trump administration.

The backstory: The UAE had made a formal request of the Saudis as part of their normalization deal with Israel, which includes commercial air travel between the countries.

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The FDA's convalescent plasma fallout continues

President Trump, FDA commissioner Stephen Hahn and HHS Secretary Alex Azar. Photo: Pete Marovich/Getty Images

The National Institutes of Health on Tuesday released a statement undercutting the Food and Drug Administration's emergency authorization of convalescent plasma as a coronavirus treatment — an escalation of an extraordinary public disagreement between federal agencies.

Why it matters: Thankfully, the main question surrounding the treatment is whether it works, not whether it's safe. But this feud could erode public trust in any future coronavirus treatments and vaccines, potentially for good reason.

