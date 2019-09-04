How it works: Like Nissan's ProPilot 2.0 driver-assist system that will debut next month in the new Skyline, the ProPilot ball “supports golfers by following a predefined route to its goal.”

A drone-mounted camera detects the position of the ball and cup.

When the ball is hit, an internal monitoring system plans a route to the hole and adjusts its trajectory.

A tiny electric motor, along with wireless transmitters and other sensors, helps the ProPilot golf ball find the hole, Nissan says.

Yes, but: Nissan has no more intention of selling autonomous golf balls than it does a self-parking chair or slippers that put themselves away autonomously (2 innovations previously demonstrated).

Besides, that would be cheating.

You have to check out this cute kid, though.

