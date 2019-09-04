For struggling golfers out there, take heart: Nissan has an autonomous golf ball that will let you sink that 60-foot putt every time, according to Golf.com.
How it works: Like Nissan's ProPilot 2.0 driver-assist system that will debut next month in the new Skyline, the ProPilot ball “supports golfers by following a predefined route to its goal.”
- A drone-mounted camera detects the position of the ball and cup.
- When the ball is hit, an internal monitoring system plans a route to the hole and adjusts its trajectory.
- A tiny electric motor, along with wireless transmitters and other sensors, helps the ProPilot golf ball find the hole, Nissan says.
Yes, but: Nissan has no more intention of selling autonomous golf balls than it does a self-parking chair or slippers that put themselves away autonomously (2 innovations previously demonstrated).
