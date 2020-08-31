38 mins ago - Energy & Environment

China's NIO is the latest electric car manufacturer to cash in on investor interest

Ben Geman, author of Generate

NIO, a Chinese electric car maker, has boosted its capital raising by nearly 20% as investors rush electric vehicle manufacturer stock sales, Bloomberg reports.

Catch up fast: The news arrives just a few days after another Chinese electric vehicle maker, Xpeng, saw a big jump in share price during Thursday's trading debut on the New York Stock Exchange.

  • "Xpeng said Thursday that it sold more than 99.7 million shares for $15 each in its Wall Street debut, raising about $1.5 billion. It had originally planned to sell 85 million shares priced between $11 and $13," CNN Business reports.

Why it matters: These are just the latest signs of investor interest in electric vehicle companies and come as several other companies have announced plans to go public via mergers with special purpose acquisition companies in recent weeks.

The big picture: "Concerns over the ability of [electric vehicle] start-ups to control costs and scale up in the face of stiff competition have in recent months been overwhelmed by investors’ desire not to miss out on the next Tesla," the Financial Times reports.

Barak Ravid
2 hours ago - World

Kushner tries to smooth over F-35 dispute in visits to Israel and UAE

Abu Dhabi — President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plan to discuss the pending sale of F-35 fighter jets by the U.S. to the UAE, Jared Kushner told reporters on board the first commercial flight from Israel to the UAE, which landed in Abu Dhabi this morning.

Why it matters: The White House has hailed the normalization deal it brokered between Israel and the UAE as a breakthrough for the region — but shortly after the announcement, a major disagreement emerged over UAE's desire to acquire the F-35.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

A weak dollar is impacting an uneven global market recovery

After sinking on Friday, the dollar is teetering near its lowest in more than two years, and threatening to decline even further after Fed chair Jerome Powell confirmed plans to let inflation run hot in the future, likely meaning 0% U.S. interest rates for quite some time.

Why it matters: For the U.S. currency to fall in value, other currencies must rise and that can be especially harmful to export-oriented economies like the eurozone and Japan, whose central banks may be forced to take action in the coming months.

Ina FriedScott Rosenberg
4 hours ago - Technology

Frenemies Facebook and Apple square off

Facebook and Apple are fighting an increasingly high stakes battle over user privacy and access to the iOS App Store, deepening a rift between two of the most powerful companies in Silicon Valley.

Why it matters: The two companies, along with Google and Amazon, are being challenged over a range of issues, from abuse of power to violations of privacy to allowing hate and misinformation to flourish. By trading accusations, Facebook and Apple could just be handing more ammo to critics and regulators — but at the same time, conflict between these giants could be read as a sign of competitive life and a rebuttal to antitrust charges.

