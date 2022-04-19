An unnamed worker is alleging that Nintendo, and a firm it uses for hiring contractors, violated their legally protected right to unionize, according to a new filing with the National Labor Relations Board.

Why it matters: The NLRB complaint, filed on Friday, brings one of gaming’s most successful companies into the increasingly active conversation about workers’ rights in the sector.

The details: The allegations state that Nintendo of America and global hiring firm Aston Carter engaged in “concerted activities” and made “coercive actions” against a worker, interfering with their legally protected right to organize.

The exact claims of what happened are unclear, because the publicly posted docket for the complaint lists broad charges but doesn’t describe what is said to have occurred.

But it does indicate the allegations were likely to include claims of surveillance, threats, retaliation and either a layoff or refusal to hire.

Nintendo of America, which is based in Redmond, Washington, is a division of the Kyoto-based gaming giant. The NLRB complaint was filed in Washington state.

While Nintendo is well-known, Aston Carter is a less visible player in the gaming industry.

Online job listings show it has recruited customer service and administrative contractors for Nintendo.

Neither company responded to a request for comment by press time.

Between the lines: Unionization efforts in gaming have increased over the last year, due to both simmering worker discontent in an intense field and in reaction to high-profile scandals at big game companies.

Some workers at Call of Duty and World of Warcraft giant Activision Blizzard announced the beginning of a union drive in January, and employees of subsidiary Raven Software are currently in a labor dispute with Activision management that is being overseen by the NLRB.

The bottom line: Nintendo has, at least publicly, largely avoided any of the scandals rocking the industry. The NLRB complaint could change that.

While an investigation will still follow and the companies could be cleared, University of California, Berkely professor and labor expert Harley Shaiken tells Axios the situation shouldn't be ignored.

“If the NLRB is listing these allegations, it’s pretty serious, and their ability to act on it is very real.”

