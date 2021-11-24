Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Meet the robots that will help pick your Black Friday orders

Bryan Walsh, author of Future
Nimble Robotics machines picking goods at an e-commerce warehouse. Credit: Nimble Robotics

As more of our goods and gifts are being purchased online, robots are set to play a bigger role in e-commerce warehouses.

Why it matters: With retailers struggling to meet the demand for workers in a tight labor market, smarter robots that can adapt to the often chaotic conditions of a warehouse could help close the gap.

When you place an online order this holiday season, it will need to be fulfilled by a retailer, which means that good has to be physically picked and packed at a warehouse.

  • It's usually been humans doing the work — as of August, nearly 150,000 more people were employed in e-commerce warehouses than before the pandemic.
  • While the often monotonous work might seem perfect for robots, the unpredictable environment of a warehouse and the varied nature of different goods — think everything from a tube of toothpaste to a crystal figurine — has "been considered un-automatable," says Simon Kalouche, the founder and CEO of Nimble Robotics.

Yes, but: Retailers — especially brick-and-mortar companies that are moving increasing amounts of their business to e-commerce — are having trouble finding enough workers, opening the door to automation.

  • "More companies are turning to robotic solutions not to get ahead of the e-commerce boom but just to keep up with their existing orders and have hope for the holiday season," Kishore Boyalakuntla, VP of products at robotic supply chain provider Berkshire Grey, told ZDNet this week.

How it works: Nimble Robotics is using computer vision-enabled AI — and human helpers — to train robots to pick and pack a wide variety of e-commerce goods.

  • "We use an algorithm called imitation learning, where you use a human to remotely operate a robot to accomplish a certain task," says Nimble's Kalouche. "If you do this hundreds or thousands of times over various tasks, you can train a neural network to say, 'I've seen this and I know how to pick it up.'"
  • As Nimble's robots are deployed in a warehouse, human remote operators are still available to help them through any unexpected obstacles, but over time, "you go perhaps from 90% autonomous to nearly fully autonomous."
  • Nimble's hybrid approach — as well as its subscription model, which charges customers per good picked — makes it easier to integrate automation into a warehouse without substantial upfront costs.

The bottom line: Robots won't be fully replacing human warehouse workers anytime soon, but an automated e-commerce Santa Claus may not be too far off.

Go deeper

Shawna Chen
16 mins ago - Economy & Business

In photos: Thanksgiving travel nears pre-pandemic levels

Passengers deplane from an airplane after landing at the Albuquerque International Sunport on Nov. 24, 2021 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Photo: Anna Moneymaker via Getty Images

People are journeying across the U.S. en masse this week to commemorate the Thanksgiving holiday, with air travel closing in on pre-pandemic levels after more than a year of COVID.

Why it matters: Last Thanksgiving, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged Americans not to travel because of the pandemic. One year later, the total number of people traveling for the holiday by car, bus, train or plane is expected to cross 53 million, or 95% of 2019 levels.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Yacob Reyes
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Justice Department to ramp up prosecution of unruly airline passengers

Passengers prepare to exit an airplane after landing at the Albuquerque International Sunport on Nov. 24. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The Justice Department directed U.S. attorneys on Wednesday to prioritize the prosecution of airline passengers who have committed federal crimes aboard aircraft.

Why it matters: The department's statement comes amid a surge in unruly passengers incidents, with the Federal Aviation Administration reporting more than 5,000 occurrences this year.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Bryan Walsh, author of Future
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Why more Americans are going childless

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

A Pew survey late last week found that 44% of Americans between 18 and 49 who aren't parents say it is not too likely or not at all likely that they will have children — an increase of 7 percentage points from 2018.

Why it matters: The shift could lead to smaller family Thanksgiving dinners and major social and economic changes, as children become rarer in many parts of the country and more American adults reach old age with little to no family to support them.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow

