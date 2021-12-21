Sign up for our daily briefing

Nikola pays $125M to settle SEC fraud allegations

Trevor Milton. Photo: Angus Mordant/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Hydrogen-electric truck startup Nikola agreed to pay $125 million in a deal with the SEC after the agency accused the company's founder of misleading the public.

Driving the news: The SEC announced the settlement Tuesday but said it would continue its investigation, which has already led to fraud charges against former Nikola boss Trevor Milton.

  • Milton misled investors about Nikola's technology, production capacity, reservations and finances, the SEC alleged. Nikola did not acknowledge wrongdoing but agreed to continue to cooperate with the probe.
  • The money will be distributed to "victim investors," the SEC said.
  • Nikola confirmed the deal and said it's "taken action to seek reimbursement" from Milton, who pleaded not guilty to the SEC's charges.

The bottom line: The accusations against Milton dealt a severe setback to Nikola, but it did not lead to the company's collapse. Nikola still has a shot at delivering the hydrogen-electric technology it's promised.

Kia KokalitchevaSara Fischer
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Scoop: Private investors plot Forbes buyout

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Investment firm GSV is working on a bid to buy Forbes Media at a $620 million valuation as an alternative to Forbes' announced SPAC merger, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: BuzzFeed's public listing last week added to growing skepticism about the SPAC market for media companies. Its shares are down roughly 40% from its opening price, and 94% of investors redeemed their stock following the merger news.

Mike Allen, author of AM
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

White House memo: You're better off now

Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The White House will send a year-end recap to Democrats on the Hill and allied groups, arguing that Americans are better off after one year of President Biden than when President Trump left office.

Why it matters: The memo, "2021: POTUS Delivered Results for Working Families," uses data to frame Biden's Year 1 as a season of accomplishment, despite the collapse of Build Back Better at year's end.

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian, author of China
5 hours ago - World

Why U.S. giants keep caving to China

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The Chinese government increasingly is using its economic weight to reshape global behavior and strengthen its own authoritarianism. And democratic governments have left companies to fend for themselves.

Why it matters: Global businesses and nonprofits learned the hard way this year that taking a stand for democratic values can cause massive revenue losses in the Chinese market.

