Hydrogen-electric truck startup Nikola agreed to pay $125 million in a deal with the SEC after the agency accused the company's founder of misleading the public.

Driving the news: The SEC announced the settlement Tuesday but said it would continue its investigation, which has already led to fraud charges against former Nikola boss Trevor Milton.

Milton misled investors about Nikola's technology, production capacity, reservations and finances, the SEC alleged. Nikola did not acknowledge wrongdoing but agreed to continue to cooperate with the probe.

The money will be distributed to "victim investors," the SEC said.

Nikola confirmed the deal and said it's "taken action to seek reimbursement" from Milton, who pleaded not guilty to the SEC's charges.

The bottom line: The accusations against Milton dealt a severe setback to Nikola, but it did not lead to the company's collapse. Nikola still has a shot at delivering the hydrogen-electric technology it's promised.