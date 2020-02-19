Nikki Haley poaches top conservative from Heritage Action

Nikki Haley has hired Tim Chapman, the head of Heritage Action, to run her conservative policy group Stand for America, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the hire. Haley and Chapman confirmed the hire, which was first reported by RealClearPolitics' Philip Wegmann.

Why it matters: Chapman is among the most influential conservative policy leaders in the country. His hire is Haley's highest-profile outside recruitment since leaving her job as UN ambassador under President Trump.

People in the conservative movement briefed on the recruitment have interpreted it as an early sign of Haley building toward a 2024 presidential campaign. But Haley's team insists that is not the case and that she's focused on building a strong policy group.

Chapman has run Heritage Action — the advocacy arm of the Heritage Foundation — for two years, and he spent the previous eight years as chief operating officer. He has also worked for Republican senators including conservative movement leader Jim DeMint.

Haley's group is a nonprofit that describes itself as "an advocacy group promoting public policies that strengthen America's economy, culture, and national security."

What they're saying: