U.S. to file criminal charges against Venezuela's Maduro

The U.S. will file drug trafficking charges Thursday against President Nicolás Maduro and other senior Venezuelan officials, NBC News reports.

Why it matters: Maduro remains in power 14 months after the U.S. recognized opposition leader Juan Guaidó as Venezuela's president, insisted Maduro step down, and said all options were on the table if he did not.

The Trump administration has stepped up its sanctions — more will be announced Thursday, per NBC — but not managed to topple Maduro.

Venezuela is in the midst of one of the world's worst economic crises and millions have fled the country, overwhelming Colombia and other countries in the region.

The Trump administration has worked to block the regime's revenue streams, which include oil, gold and drugs.

The Venezuelan opposition is demanding democratic elections (Maduro rigged the last presidential vote), but has limited leverage.

The bottom line: Even some of Maduro's critics concede a compromise will be needed to break this damaging deadlock. The Trump administration's position remains that Maduro must go.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.