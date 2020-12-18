Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Nicholas Kristof on his Pornhub article and its aftermath

Pornhub is one of America's most-visited websites, but a recent investigation by the New York Times' Nicholas Kristof found many videos of minors and nonconsensual sexual violence. The blowback was swift, with Visa, Discover and Mastercard cutting some ties to the site, which has now removed the vast majority of its content.

Axios Re:Cap speaks with Kristof about the aftermath of his story and what comes next.

Scott Rosenberg
Dec 17, 2020 - Technology

Pornhub's video purge poses a legal riddle

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Pornhub's removal of as many as 10 million videos Monday — a content-removal earthquake on a scale the web has rarely seen before — sent tremors through a tech industry built on user-generated content.

Driving the news: Following a New York Times expose of underage and nonconsensual content on Pornhub, Mastercard and Visa stopped providing service to the site.

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: Nearly 1 in 200 Americans was diagnosed with COVID in the last week — Latina activist laments CDC's guidance for Spanish speakers.
  2. Vaccine: FDA advisory panel endorses Moderna vaccine for emergency use — Pelosi and McConnell receive first doses of vaccinePence receives vaccine live on television.
  3. States: Governors say federal government cutting vaccine allocations — Supreme Court denies religious school challenge to Kentucky's restrictions.
  4. Education: College students wrap up a stress-filled COVID fall semester.
  5. World: Even with vaccine, COVID tests will be the passport to travel in 2021.
Bethany Allen-EbrahimianZachary Basu
1 hour ago - World

U.S. charges China-based Zoom employee for disrupting Tiananmen commemoration event

A man displays an image of the Tiananmen crackdown during a vigil remembrance in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong. Photo: Miguel Candela/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A China-based Zoom executive has been charged by the Justice Department with disrupting video meetings that commemorated the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre, Reuters reports.

Why it matters: This case could shake the foundations of U.S. tech cooperation with China. Researchers and U.S. government officials have warned of the possibility that the Chinese government might require China-based employees to hand over private company data to Beijing. This indictment indicates that those fears are, in fact, a reality.

