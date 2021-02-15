Sign up for our daily briefing

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala becomes first woman and first African to lead WTO

Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala poses for a picture at her home in Potomac, Maryland. Photo: Eric Baradat/Getty Images

The World Trade Organization announced Monday that Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, a Nigerian economist and former finance minister, has been selected as the global trade body's next director-general.

Why it matters: Okonjo-Iweala was named to the position by representatives from the WTO's 164 member countries, becoming the first woman and first African to take the helm.

  • The Biden administration endorsed her candidacy after former President Trump had previously blocked the appointment.
  • "But unblocking the appointment is only the start in dealing with trade disputes launched by Trump, and in resolving U.S. concerns about the WTO that date to the Obama administration," the AP writes.

What she's saying: The WTO “is facing so many challenges” and is in need of “deep and wide-ranging reforms," Okonjo-Iweala said in an online news conference.

  • "A strong WTO is vital if we are able to recover fully and rapidly from the devastation wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic," she said, adding that "vaccine nationalism" could slow pandemic recovery.
  • “It will not be easy because we have the issue of lack of trust among members which has built up over time."

What to watch: Okonjo-Iweala will start in her new capacity on March 1, for a renewable term expiring on Aug. 31, 2025.

Go deeper

Axios
51 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Central U.S. faces record-setting cold snap

A mass vaccination clinic is covered in snow and ice in Midland, Texas. Photo: Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP

Records are falling across the central U.S. on Monday, with snow in Houston and extremely dangerous low temperatures across the plains states.

The big picture: "More than 50 million people could see temperatures dip below zero during the next several days as the record-setting deep freeze envelops the country," WashPost reports.

Go deeper
Oriana Gonzalez
2 hours ago - Health

WHO authorizes AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

Photo: Karwai Tang/Getty Images

The World Health Organization on Monday granted emergency authorization to the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine.

Why it matters: WHO's authorization "should trigger the delivery of hundreds of millions of doses to countries that have signed up for the U.N.-backed COVAX effort, which aims to deliver vaccines to the world’s most vulnerable," AP writes.

Go deeper
Jacob Knutson
4 hours ago - Health

Biden's presidency could mean action on toxic "forever chemicals"

President Biden at the White House on Jan. 29. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Industrial "forever chemicals" found in hundreds of consumer goods and linked to adverse health effects may face new regulations under the Biden administration.

Why it matters: Environmental groups and members of Congress are calling on President Biden to follow through with his promise to designate the long-ignored and largely unregulated synthetic chemicals, which can last for hundreds of years without breaking down, as hazardous substances.

Go deeper

