NFL suspends Antonio Brown, 2 others for misrepresenting COVID vaccination status

Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown. Photo: Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The National Football League (NFL) on Thursday suspended three players —Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown and safety Mike Edwards as well as former wide receiver John Franklin III — for violating COVID-related protocols.

Why it matters: The suspensions come after the NFL reviewed allegations that the players "misrepresented their vaccination status," and ultimately concluded that all three violated league protocols.

  • Brown and Edwards have been suspended for three games without pay. Franklin, a free agent, is also ineligible to play in his next three games if signed by a club.
  • The suspensions are effective immediately, and all players have accepted the discipline and waived their right of appeal, according to the league.

The backdrop: The league's investigation comes after the Tampa Bay Times reported last month that Brown had obtained a fake coronavirus vaccine card from his former live-in chef.

What they're saying: "The health and safety of players and personnel is our top priority," the NFL and NFL Players Association said in a joint statement.

  • "The protocols were jointly developed working with our respective experts to ensure that we are practicing and playing football as safely as possible during the ongoing pandemic."
  • "We appreciate the League's timely handling of this matter and recognize the importance of the health and safety protocols that have been established," the Buccaneers said in a statement.
  • "We will continue to implement all league COVID-19 protocols," it continued.

"Mr. Brown is vaccinated and continues to support the vaccine," Sean Burstyn, Brown's lawyer, said in a statement according to NFL Network.

  • "The NFL made its determination and, instead of going through the drawn out and distracting process of challenging the outcome, Mr. Brown wrapped this up promptly," Burstyn added.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 16 hours ago - Sports

MLB enters first work stoppage since '95 as deal expires

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred (left) and Major League Baseball Players Association executive director Tony Clark. Photo: Matt King/MLB via Getty Images

Major League Baseball's collective bargaining agreement expired at 11:59pm ET Wednesday without a new deal in place.

Why it matters: With no CBA, the MLB is in a management lockout — the first work stoppage since a 1994-95 strike led to the cancellation of the World Series for the first time in 90 years.

Alayna Alvarez, author of Denver
12 hours ago - Axios Denver

Denver Broncos rank among most injured NFL teams

Expand chart
Data: ESPN; Table: Axios Visuals

The Denver Broncos ranked sixth among NFL teams with the most injured players as the team enters week 13 against the conference leader Kansas City Chiefs.

Why it matters: As of Wednesday, at least seven Broncos had "questionable" or "doubtful" injury statuses, according to ESPN.

Jeff Tracy
13 hours ago - Sports

What to know about the MLB lockout

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

Hope you enjoyed the recent flurry of free-agent activity, because it's likely the last non-lockout-related MLB news for a while.

Driving the news: The owners locked out the players after the collective bargaining agreement expired at midnight last night, leading to MLB's ninth work stoppage — and first since 1995.

