NFL sued over Chargers' relocation from San Diego

The NFL is being sued for allegedly violating the league's relocation policies over the Chargers' move to Los Angeles, according to a lawsuit filed on Tuesday by two former San Diego city attorneys.

Driving the news: The suit, which also names all NFL team owners and the city of San Diego as defendants, accuses the NFL and the Chargers of hiding that they had intended to move the franchise since 2006 and failing to negotiate in good faith.

"The Chargers' statements suggesting the Chargers Football was looking for a way to stay in San Diego in and after 2006 were false," the suit alleges.

The big picture: Chargers owner Dean Spanos had previously said in 1997 that the team would remain in San Diego unless the franchise suffered "severe financial hardship."

He announced the team was moving back to L.A. in 2017 because it couldn't compete with the rest of the league financially at the old stadium in San Diego, per USA Today.

Spanos allegedly "broke his word" and moved the Chargers despite being worth more than $1 billion as of 2017, the year he announced the team's move, according to the lawsuit.

What they're saying: "The team did not meet with the community nor the city in any meaningful way,” the suit claims.