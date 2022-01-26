NFL sued over Chargers' relocation from San Diego

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Photo: Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
The NFL is being sued for allegedly violating the league's relocation policies over the Chargers' move to Los Angeles, according to a lawsuit filed on Tuesday by two former San Diego city attorneys.
Driving the news: The suit, which also names all NFL team owners and the city of San Diego as defendants, accuses the NFL and the Chargers of hiding that they had intended to move the franchise since 2006 and failing to negotiate in good faith.
- "The Chargers' statements suggesting the Chargers Football was looking for a way to stay in San Diego in and after 2006 were false," the suit alleges.
The big picture: Chargers owner Dean Spanos had previously said in 1997 that the team would remain in San Diego unless the franchise suffered "severe financial hardship."
- He announced the team was moving back to L.A. in 2017 because it couldn't compete with the rest of the league financially at the old stadium in San Diego, per USA Today.
- Spanos allegedly "broke his word" and moved the Chargers despite being worth more than $1 billion as of 2017, the year he announced the team's move, according to the lawsuit.
What they're saying: "The team did not meet with the community nor the city in any meaningful way,” the suit claims.
- "The city relied on the false representations and in fact, spent considerable time, effort and funds to work on plans to meet the Chargers' demands for additional public taxpayer subsidies."
- San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria and City Attorney Mara Elliott said in a joint statement that "suing the NFL would be a costly and uphill battle," but wished the lawsuit luck since "city taxpayers would be the recipient of any damages and restitution the court may award if litigation prevails."
- The NFL and Chargers did not immediately return Axios' request for comment.