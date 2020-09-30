57 mins ago - Sports

NFL games are higher-scoring than ever

NFL teams have scored a combined 51 points per game through Week 3 (2,446 total points), demolishing the previous record of 47.7 ppg (2,287 total points) set in 2012.

By the numbers: Teams are also on pace to set the record for field goals made (1.70 per game, current record: 1.69), two-point conversions (0.30 attempts and 0.14 conversions per game, current records: 0.25 and 0.13) and receiving touch downs (1.79 per game, current record: 1.65).

Of note: Of the 33 weeks outlined in the chart above (Weeks 1–3 since 2010), Week 2 and Week 3 of this season are the only two to cross the 800 point threshold, with 853 and 835 points, respectively.

What they're saying: Possible reasons for this season's surge in points, according to former NFL GM and current XFL executive Randy Mueller:

  • Lack of crowd noise: With fans either prohibited or severely limited, QB's haven't had to rely on silent counts to communicate with their offensive tackles. Better protection = better offense.
  • Less holding: Through three weeks, there have been half as many offensive holding penalties (75) as the average across Weeks 1–3 in the past three years (156).
  • Offense ahead of defense: Teams were limited to seven-on-seven all summer, which benefited offenses — and the passing game, in particular — more than defenses. With no preseason reps, defensive units are mostly learning on the job.

The bottom line: The most points ever scored in a season was 11,987 in 2013. Through the first three weeks that year, teams put up 2,171 points. Through the first three weeks this year? 2,446 points.

18 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Polls show Biden leading in Pennsylvania

Two polls out this week show Joe Biden leading over President Trump in the swing state of Pennsylvania, indicating the Supreme Court nomination this past weekend may have failed to reset the race in Trump's favor and shift the conversation away from the COVID-19 pandemic, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: While Biden could afford to lose the battleground state, he would have to pick up Arizona and win northern swing states that Democrats lost in 2016. Trump won Pennsylvania by less than 1 percentage point four years ago and "has virtually no path to a second term without Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes," the Times writes.

15 mins ago - Technology

Lego, Sesame Workshop back early-learning startup

A number of leading children's brands, including Lego and Sesame Workshop, are among the investors pouring $50 million into BEGiN, the New York startup behind the early-learning program HOMER.

Why it matters: Thus far, HOMER has focused on reading apps, but with the new funding and partnerships, the company says it will expand to a full early-learning program combining digital, physical and in-person experiences, tapping some of its investors for both content and distribution.

46 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Climate's surprise appearance in the debate

The debate was a mess as moderator Chris Wallace struggled with President Trump's interruptions. But let's analyze the climate parts anyway without normalizing the whole thing.

Why it matters: The contest provided a collision over the topic between Trump and Joe Biden, and underscored the two candidates' immense differences.

