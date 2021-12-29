Sign up for our daily briefing

NFL legend John Madden dies at 85

TuAnh Dam

John Madden. Photo: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

John Madden, the legendary football coach and broadcaster, died unexpectedly on Tuesday morning, the NFL announced. He was 85.

The big picture: Madden was a Super Bowl-winning coach, renowned football analyst for CBS, FOX, ABC and NBC and the face of Madden NFL, a video game which he endorsed and helped create.

  • He won a Super Bowl with the then-Oakland Raiders in 1977, beating the Minnesota Vikings 32-14.
  • Madden was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006 for his coaching career.

By the numbers: Madden, who was named the Raiders' head coach in 1969, has one of the best winning percentages in NFL coaching history.

  • He had a 103-32-7 record with the team for a .759 winning percentage. Under Madden, the Raiders made it to the postseason eight times in 10 seasons.
  • Madden also won 16 Emmy Awards and covered 11 Super Bowls as a broadcaster but always considered himself first and foremost a coach.

For the record: "People always ask, are you a coach or a broadcaster or a video game guy?" Madden said when was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

  • "I’m a coach, always been a coach," he said.

What they're saying: "Nobody loved football more than Coach. He was football," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.

  • "There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today."
  • "Few individuals meant as much to the growth and popularity of professional football as Coach Madden, whose impact on the game both on and off the field was immeasurable," the Raiders said in a statement.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.

Go deeper

Shawna Chen
Updated 18 seconds ago - Politics & Policy

Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid dies at 82

Photo: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-Nevada) died at 82 Tuesday night "following a courageous, four-year battle with pancreatic cancer," his wife, Landra Reid announced in a statement released to media.

Why it matters: The influential politician was Senate majority leader from 2007 to 2015, and served in Congress for more than three decades.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

  1. Health: CDC slashes estimate of Omicron case prevalence — Over 85 cruise ships under CDC investigation following COVID outbreaks
  2. Politics: "We have more work to do" on COVID testing capacity, Biden says
  3. NBA cuts isolation time for some players who test positive.
  4. States: D.C. has highest rate of COVID-19 infection in the U.S., report says — NYC schools to reopen with huge COVID testing boost
  5. World: India authorizes 2 COVID vaccines — Delta says flight to Shanghai turned back due to COVID rules
  6. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Nathan Bomey
5 hours ago - Economy & Business

Retailers surrender to unprecedented costs on online returns

Amazon packages in front of a FedEx truck in New York on Nov. 26. Christopher Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Returning unwanted gifts this holiday season is becoming so expensive for retailers that they just might let customers keep the products — and issue refunds anyway.

Why it matters: The cost of online returns is soaring, contributing to increased prices, product shortages and supply chain stress.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

