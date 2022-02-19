NFL hires former SEC chair to investigate Washington Commanders’ owner

Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

NFL hires former SEC chair to investigate Washington Commanders’ owner

TuAnh Dam

Photo: Pete Marovich/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The NFL has hired former Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Mary Jo White to investigate an allegation that the Washington Commanders' owner sexually harassed a team employee over a decade ago.

Driving the news: After the investigation, White will detail her findings in a written report that will then be released publicly, NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said, according to the AP.

The big picture: The Washington Commanders and owner Dan Snyder have long been embroiled in controversy over the franchise's workplace culture.

  • He was fined $10 million last year after a previous investigation found high-ranking team employees mistreated and sexually harassed women.

How we got here: Former Washington employee Tiffani Johnston testified before Congress earlier this month and alleged that Snyder groped her and made unwanted advances toward her.

  • Snyder denied the allegations and said they were "outright lies."
  • “I unequivocally deny having participated in any such conduct, at any time and with respect to any person," he said.

Between the lines: White's investigation will be made public, something that was not done after the initial investigation into Washington's workplace culture.

  • The House Committee on Oversight and Reform, as well as the team's former employees, have been critical of the NFL's decision to not release documents from the probe.
  • But league commissioner Roger Goodell said he has not done so in order to "protect the anonymity of team employees," AP writes.

Background: White previously investigated Jerry Richardson, the former Carolina Panthers' owner, who was accused of sexual harassment and using a racial slur, ESPN writes.

  • Her probe found him at fault and he was fined $2.75 million.

What they're saying: The Commanders said they would "cooperate fully" with White and would not start their own investigation into the allegations.

  • "Given the Team's confidence in Ms. White's ability to conduct such a full and fair investigation, the Commanders will not separately pursue an investigation and will cooperate fully with Ms. White," the team said in a statement.

Go deeper

Zachary Basu
3 mins ago - World

Ukraine's president criticizes Western "appeasement" of Putin's aggression

Photo: Thomas Kienzle/AFP via Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered a searing criticism of Western inaction against Russian aggression on Saturday, arguing that Ukraine has acted as a "shield" for the past eight years and that Europe's security architecture has utterly failed.

Why it matters: Zelensky's closely watched address to the Munich Security Conference came just one day after President Biden warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin has made the decision to invade Ukraine, and that he plans to target Kyiv.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Shawna Chen
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Biden signs stopgap spending bill to prevent government shutdown

President Biden. Photographer: Oliver Contreras/Sipa/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Biden signed a bipartisan bill to extend government funding on Friday that would prevent a government shutdown.

Why it matters: Government funding was set to expire on Friday, but the Senate voted 65-27 on Thursday to pass a stopgap measure to avoid a shutdown. The resolution extends funding through March 11 while Congress works the details of a full-year spending package. 

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Sports

Olympics dashboard

Silver medalists Team United States celebrate during the Team Event flower ceremony. Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

⛸️ US Skaters file appeal to get silver medals from team competition

📃 How the system failed Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva

❄️ The Winter Olympics' COVID strategy worked pretty well

🥽 Giving the VR Olympics another chance

📸 In photos: Beijing Winter Olympics Day 15 highlights

Medal count (<1 min. read)Arrow

You’ve caught up. Now what?

Sign up for Mike Allen’s daily Axios AM and PM newsletters to get smarter, faster on the news that matters.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!