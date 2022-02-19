NFL hires former SEC chair to investigate Washington Commanders’ owner

Sign up for our daily briefing
Photo: Pete Marovich/Bloomberg via Getty Images
The NFL has hired former Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Mary Jo White to investigate an allegation that the Washington Commanders' owner sexually harassed a team employee over a decade ago.
Driving the news: After the investigation, White will detail her findings in a written report that will then be released publicly, NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said, according to the AP.
The big picture: The Washington Commanders and owner Dan Snyder have long been embroiled in controversy over the franchise's workplace culture.
- He was fined $10 million last year after a previous investigation found high-ranking team employees mistreated and sexually harassed women.
How we got here: Former Washington employee Tiffani Johnston testified before Congress earlier this month and alleged that Snyder groped her and made unwanted advances toward her.
- Snyder denied the allegations and said they were "outright lies."
- “I unequivocally deny having participated in any such conduct, at any time and with respect to any person," he said.
Between the lines: White's investigation will be made public, something that was not done after the initial investigation into Washington's workplace culture.
- The House Committee on Oversight and Reform, as well as the team's former employees, have been critical of the NFL's decision to not release documents from the probe.
- But league commissioner Roger Goodell said he has not done so in order to "protect the anonymity of team employees," AP writes.
Background: White previously investigated Jerry Richardson, the former Carolina Panthers' owner, who was accused of sexual harassment and using a racial slur, ESPN writes.
- Her probe found him at fault and he was fined $2.75 million.
What they're saying: The Commanders said they would "cooperate fully" with White and would not start their own investigation into the allegations.
- "Given the Team's confidence in Ms. White's ability to conduct such a full and fair investigation, the Commanders will not separately pursue an investigation and will cooperate fully with Ms. White," the team said in a statement.