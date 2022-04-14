The NFL's big push for Olympic flag football

The NFL is pushing for flag football to be included in the Olympics as early as 2028 in Los Angeles.

Why it matters: The NFL wants to attract 50 million new international fans over the next 10 years, and the growth of flag football is critical to accomplishing that goal.

"We've got to make the game matter. If flag football becomes an Olympic sport, more countries will invest in [it]."

— NFL international COO Damani Leech, via CNBC

The backdrop: Football hasn't so much as sniffed the Olympics since 1932 in Los Angeles, when it was a demonstration sport.

But in 2013 the IOC recognized the International Federation of American Football (IFAF) as a governing body — a key step in eventually getting the sport to the Olympics.

The IFAF has 74 member-nations and sponsors major events like the men's and women's flag and tackle World Championships.

State of play: The NFL's Olympic push is its latest — but hardly its only — effort to bring flag football to the masses. In fact, it's been quietly building up the sport for years.

What to watch: Flag football's next big moment comes this summer in Birmingham at The World Games, which will feature the sport for the first time thanks largely to the NFL, a presenting sponsor.

"We're so grateful for the partnership with the NFL," Nick Sellers, CEO of The World Games 2022, tells Axios. "If the NFL [is] putting their shield on it, that says something."

"Creating a path to the Olympics I think is awfully important for them," Sellers adds. "And we think we'll present a world class show that hopefully garners the attention of the IOC."

The big picture: The NFL's investment in flag football presents an interesting dichotomy amid growing concussion awareness.