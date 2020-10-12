1 hour ago - Sports

The NFL's scheduling puzzle

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The NFL's postponement of Week 5's Broncos vs. Patriots matchup has shifted the dates of eight games involving seven teams, creating the season's first true scheduling puzzle.

Where it stands: An 18th week of the regular season is reportedly "in play," but the league wants it to be a last resort.

The moves:

  • Broncos at Patriots: Week 5 → Week 6
  • Chiefs at Bills: Week 6 (Thursday) → Week 6 (Monday)
  • Jets at Dolphins: Week 10 → Week 6
  • Jets at Chargers: Week 6 → Week 11
  • Jaguars at Chargers: Week 8 → Week 7
  • Chargers at Broncos: Week 11 → Week 8
  • Chargers at Dolphins: Week 7 → Week 10
  • Dolphins at Broncos: Week 6 → Week 11

The backdrop: The NFL managing this mess while the NBA wraps up its flawless bubble makes for an obvious comparison, but it's not particularly apt given the vast differences between the two leagues.

  • Too many people: The NBA's expanded bubble rosters topped out at around 18 players, and only 22 teams made the trip. NFL rosters are about three times that size, staffs are much bigger and all 32 teams would have participated.
  • Full season: It was challenging enough for the NBA to pull off a three-month bubble; the NFL was staring at a full, five-month season.
  • Game frequency: The NBA fit all its games on a handful of courts with teams playing a few times a week, but NFL teams can't realistically play more than once every five to six days.
  • Add it all up, and unless you know of a facility with 10–15 NFL-grade football fields and lodging for 5,000 people, the single-site bubble was never an option.

Yes, but: While an NBA-style bubble was out of the question, market bubbles (teams living in hotels in home cities) or multiple bubbles (similar to the NHL but with more sites) were both feasible, so it's not like the NFL didn't have options.

  • The league went a different route, ultimately deciding that the non-bubble approach would suffice as long as it remained "flexible and adaptable," chief medical officer Allen Sills told Axios in June.

The bottom line: Sills has repeatedly said the NFL expected positive cases, and the league's protocol was formulated merely to contain the spread. That sounded much better before watching it play out in real time.

Updated 11 hours ago - Sports

Los Angeles Lakers win 17th NBA title

The Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James and Anthony Davis after winning the NBA Championship. Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James and Anthony Davis led the team to a Game 6 106-93 triumph over the Miami Heat in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, to win a record-tying 17th NBA championship Sunday night.

The big picture: James' fourth championship — and his fourth NBA Finals MVP award — capped off a highly unusual season that was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. The game was the 260th of James' playoff career. This season was also notable for a sports walk-out begun by NBA players over the police shooting of Jacob Blake and James leading a campaign to vote.

Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Politics: Fauci says Trump campaign ad took his comments out of context — Kudlow says Trump may offer larger stimulus than Democrats' proposal — Eric Trump says his father "got hit hard" by the coronavirus
  2. Health: What the White House outbreak says about the limits of testing — Regeneron CEO: Trump's success with antibody cocktail is not evidence of cure — U.S. sees third day of 50,000 new coronavirus cases.
  3. Media: Twitter flags misleading Trump tweet claiming he's "immune" from COVID-19 — ABC host says White House blocked Fauci from appearing on show
  4. World: U.K. PM to announce 3-tier coronavirus lockdown system for England
2 hours ago - World

Israeli cabinet approves UAE peace treaty

Photo: Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images

The Israeli cabinet unanimously approved on Monday the U.S.-brokered peace treaty with the United Arab Emirates, signed at the White House last month, and decided to bring it to a vote in the Knesset, Israel's parliament, later this week.

Why it matters: The Israeli government wants Thursday's vote to grant the treaty the same status as similar agreements with Egypt and Jordan —  and to make it clear it has broad support in parliament, which represents the Israeli people.

