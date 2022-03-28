NFL launches committee to review diversity hiring policies

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The National Football League is putting together a committee to review its diversity hiring practices, the league announced Monday.

Driving the news: The announcement comes after former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores sued the NFL and each of its franchises for racial discrimination.

Details: The new committee will include "business leaders, academics, and former Houston Texans GM Rick Smith," and it will review league and team policies "in light of ongoing concerns over a lack of diversity in hiring," the NFL said in the statement.

Of note: Mike Tomlin, one of two Black head coaches currently in the NFL, said he didn't "have a level of confidence that would lead me to believe that things are going to be better,” when it comes to hiring practices, according to the Washington Post. “I’m more of a show-me guy as opposed to a guy that sits around and talks about things.”

The league's 32 clubs also on Monday released a joint statement regarding their commitment to increasing diversity among ownership.

What they're saying: "The NFL member clubs support the important goal of increasing diversity among ownership."

