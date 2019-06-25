NFL hosts coaching summit to strengthen diversity

The NFL and Black College Football Hall of Fame are currently hosting a quarterback coaching summit for minority assistant coaches at the pro and college levels.
Why it matters: The goal is to strengthen the development pipeline for coaches of color on the offensive side of the ball, where the NFL currently lacks diversity.
By the numbers: Offensive coaches — and particularly offensive coordinators — are prime targets for head coaching jobs, and in the NFL, almost all of those positions are currently held by white men.
- 12 of the 64 coordinators in the NFL are minorities and only two of them are offensive coordinators. And remember: This offseason, the number of minority head coaches was cut from eight to four.
The bottom line: The NFL's Rooney Rule was created to increase diversity among NFL coaches, and while it has certainly had a positive impact, the rule has its holes. This summit and other similar events are an attempt to fill them in.
