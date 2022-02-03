Sign up for our daily briefing

NFL audit: Washington team has cleaned up its act

Dan Primack
Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

The National Football League believes its Washington franchise, now called the Commanders, has solved many of its toxic workplace problems, according to a third-party audit obtained by Axios.

The big picture: The House Oversight Committee will hold a fact-finding hearing today on sexual harassment, intimidation and other misconduct that came to light last year.

  • Those revelations ultimately cost the team $10 million in fines, and prompted owner Daniel Snyder to step down from day-to-day operations.
  • The NFL never released a full report on its investigation into the team, a decision that was widely criticized as letting Snyder dodge accountability, but did retain an outside consultant called Vestry Laight to conduct ongoing audits of the club's workplace. The first audit was completed last October, and the second is dated January 29, 2022.
  • Both audits, plus other documents, were provided to the House committee, which is expected to hear from six former club employees (one of whom didn't cooperate with the NFL's investigation).

The newer report finds significant improvements in most relevant areas, including the process for employees to report misconduct and what happens after such reports are made.

  • It includes detailed discussion of eight substantiated HR investigations begun since the prior audit, including one in which a contractor used an anti-Asian slur and one in which a male dance team member made inappropriate overtures to female dancers. The contractor was not used for the remainder of the season, and the male dancer was fired.
  • Surveys reported improved "culture" and "inclusion index" scores throughout the organization, although women gave the organization lower scores than men.

The bottom line: The audit tells a very positive story about what happened after Snyder stepped back, making it less likely that he'll be allowed to resume control.

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 35 mins ago - World

Reports of civilian deaths in U.S. Special Forces raid in Syria

The scene in a building in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib on Thursday following a U.S. Special Operations forces raid. Photo: Aaref Watad/AFP via Getty Images

U.S. Special Operations forces conducted a counterterrorism mission in northwest Syria on Thursday, the Pentagon said.

Details: A monitoring group and residents of the raided village, Atmeh, in the rebel-held Idlib province, near the border with Turkey, reported multiple deaths, including civilians. Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said in a brief statement that the raid was "successful" and there "were no U.S. casualties."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
49 mins ago - Economy & Business

Misbehaving media men finally prove they aren't invincible

Jeff Zucker. Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

In the past few years, the leaders of CNN, CBS, Fox News and others have all been forced to resign in the wake of public scandals, pointing to how the news media struggles with its own accountability.

Why it matters: In almost all of those instances, staffers said they weren't surprised by the conduct, but that their seemingly invincible bosses were finally brought down for behaviors that were open secrets.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ashley Gold
1 hour ago - Technology

The app store crackdown advances

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Apple and Google’s control over the mobile apps market faces increasingly strong challenges, with a Senate committee poised to advance a tough new bill in the U.S. and the gatekeeper-app-store model showing signs of wear across the globe.

Driving the news: The Open App Markets Act, which Apple and Google are fighting, is expected to win Senate Judiciary Committee approval Thursday.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow