NextGen Ventures raises $52 million for second fund

People waiting to see the unveiling of the Tesla Model Y at the Tesla Design Center in California on March 14, 2019. Photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Tesla's California factory is now ground zero in the politically fraught debate about how to revive economic activity nationwide — and the decisions can have potentially life-or-death consequences for workers.

Driving the news: Tesla CEO Elon Musk yesterday announced reopening the electric automaker's Fremont manufacturing plant in defiance of county officials.