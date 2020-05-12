1 hour ago - Economy & Business

NextGen Ventures raises $52 million for second fund

NextGen Venture Partners has raised $52 million for its second fund, the early-stage investment firm tells Axios.

In context: Unlike many VC firms that are now shifting to work from home, NextGen has been distributed from the start, including an extensive network of 1,300 venture partners. Startup pitches via Zoom are routine, and NextGen even built its own social network-like software for managing deals.

What they're saying: Managing partner Jon Bassett tells Axios:

  • “In the early days, NextGen really started as wanting to be the best investor in second-tier cities…we said ‘let’s invest outside of Silicon Valley.' With Fund 2, we want to be in the best deals regardless of of geography.”
  • “I think the lessons learned is that having industry experts in the room during the pitch is incredibly helpful and efficient… In our process, you get all the relevant people in a 60-90 minute call.”

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 4,201,921 — Total deaths: 286,835 — Total recoveries — 1,467,412Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 1,347,936 — Total deaths: 80,684 — Total recoveries — 232,733 — Total tested: 9,382,235Map.
  3. Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index: Most Americans are on board with contact tracing only if administered by public health officials.
  4. Business: Consumer Price Index posts largest decline since 2008.
  5. World: Putin's spokesman hospitalized after testing positive for the coronavirus.
  6. 📺 Axios on HBO: Mike Pence and the mask resistance.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Tesla emerges as focal point in reopening battles

Tesla's California factory is now ground zero in the politically fraught debate about how to revive economic activity nationwide — and the decisions can have potentially life-or-death consequences for workers.

Driving the news: Tesla CEO Elon Musk yesterday announced reopening the electric automaker's Fremont manufacturing plant in defiance of county officials.

Americans don't trust the Federal Reserve to look out for them

The Federal Reserve's unprecedented response to the coronavirus pandemic has not helped it win the battle for public opinion as a little more than half of Americans indicate they don't trust the central bank, per the latest Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index.

Why it matters: As an unelected institution that has been granted the power to independently oversee monetary policy by Congress, the Fed's power "is contingent on securing as well as maintaining broad political and public support," Mark Spindel and Sarah Binder wrote in their 2017 book "The Myth of Independence: How Congress Governs the Federal Reserve."

