Newsom proposes health care coverage for undocumented Californians

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Monday proposed a plan to expand health care coverage to cover all low-income, undocumented Californians.

Why it matters: The proposal is part of Newsom's $213 billion budget request for the 2022-2023 fiscal year. If approved by the state legislature, it would begin no sooner than Jan. 1, 2024.

State of play: Currently, undocumented people under 26 are eligible for Medi-Cal. Those older than 50 will become eligible after May 1.

Driving the news: Newsom is asking the legislature to allocate $819.3 million in 2023-24 and $2.7 billion annually to Medi-Cal expansion so all income-eligible adults aged 26 through 49 are covered regardless of their immigration status.

Under this rollout, Medi-Cal would be available to all income-eligible Californias "no sooner than" Jan. 1, 2024.

What he's saying: "As California’s robust recovery continues, we’re doubling down on our work to ensure all our communities can thrive," Gavin said in a statement announcing his budget blueprint.