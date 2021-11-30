Sign up for our daily briefing

New York City to open first supervised injection sites in U.S.

People advocate for new drug policies, such as safe injection sites, to prevent overdoses in New York City in 2018. Photo: Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images

New York City will authorize two supervised injection sites to begin operating as soon as Tuesday as part of an effort to prevent drug overdose deaths, which are at record levels in the city and across the U.S., Mayor Bill de Blasio announced.

Why it matters: New York is now the first U.S. city to start operating overdose prevention centers, trained staff at which will provide clean needles, reverse overdoses with naloxone and help people find addiction treatment services, according to the New York Times.

  • The sites, which already operate as needle exchange centers, will be located in East Harlem and Washington Heights, according to the Times.

What they're saying: "After exhaustive study, we know the right path forward to protect the most vulnerable people in our city. And we will not hesitate to take it," de Blasio said in a statement.

  • "Overdose Prevention Centers are a safe and effective way to address the opioid crisis. I'm proud to show cities in this country that after decades of failure, a smarter approach is possible," he added.
  • The city's health department released a study in 2018 which estimated that establishing four supervised consumption centers would save up to 130 lives a year while reducing public drug use and syringe litter.

By the numbers: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released provisional data earlier this month which showed that an estimated 100,306 people in the U.S. died from a drug overdose in a 12-month period ending April 2021.

  • It was the first time that drug overdose deaths passed six figures in a 12-month period since the CDC started tracking such fatalities. It also signaled that the country is on pace to set another tragic milestone after reporting a record 93,331 drug deaths in 2020.
  • New York City alone reported over 2,000 drug overdose deaths last year, the highest number since the city started reporting such deaths in 2000, according to de Blasio's office.
  • Fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid, was present in 77% of those deaths.
  • Provisional data shows that 596 overdose deaths occurred in the city between January and March of this year, which was the highest number for a single quarter since reporting began.

The big picture: The city earlier this year announced other initiatives to prevent overdose deaths, such as an awareness campaign against the increased risk of overdose associated with fentanyl, distributing fentanyl test strips and needle exchange programs.

  • Other cities in the U.S., such Boston, Philadelphia and San Francisco, have also attempted to open safe injection sites, according to the Times.

Go deeper: Drug overdose deaths top 100,000 for first time

Yacob Reyes
20 hours ago - Health

NYC urges masks indoors "at all times" regardless of vaccination status

Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

New York City officials issued an advisory Monday "strongly" recommending that people mask up indoors regardless of vaccination status to curb the spread of the newly-discovered Omicron variant.

Why it matters: Dave Chokshi, commissioner of the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, announced the advisory in response to concerns of the new strain's potential implications.

Courtenay Brown
25 mins ago - Economy & Business

Fed signals it could yank economic support quicker as inflation sticks around

Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell testifies during a hearing before Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee today. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Federal Reserve will consider pulling back economic support sooner "as the threat of persistently high inflation has grown," chair Jerome Powell said during a congressional hearing on Tuesday.

Why it matters: This is the biggest signal yet the Fed is backing away from its stance that soaring prices would be fleeting — a change that could shift its policies that underpin the economy.

Felix Salmon, author of Capital
Updated 27 mins ago - Economy & Business

Crypto meets the real world

Illustration: Megan Robinson/Axios

The two largest countries in the world seem intent on effectively banning their citizens from participating in crypto, which poses a serious threat to the crypto agenda.

Why it matters: The crypto world is global — but the real world is fragmented into nation-states, each of which claims control of what happens within its borders.

